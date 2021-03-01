Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley: The Dr. Maya Angelou Story (And Still You Can Rise!)

| 03.01.21
Dr. Willie Jolley showed up with this message today: Sometimes it’s necessary to encounter defeats so you can know who you are and how to rise. And if you cannot change things you don’t like, change your attitude, choose to win and rise!

Happy Women’s History Month!

