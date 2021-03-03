Celebrity News
Jonathan McReynolds Responds To KevOnStage, Talks New Music, Sunday's Best & More!

Jonathan McReynolds and AV always find a way to bring everything back home. For McReynolds, it’s Chicago and having fun as he continues to not only grow in the gospel but the spotlight as well. In a brand new interview from the Houston BMW Studios, McReynolds had to address another one of his fun social media “feuds,” one with comedian KevOnStage.

“If Kev was my worst flavored ice cream … he’d probably be something with licorice in it,” McReynolds said. “Like a butter pecan, charcoal licorice vibe. Activate some charcoal in there.”

He added, “You know … first let a man examine himself. Sometimes you gotta pull the peg out your own eye so you can give respect to your brothers. I’d give him a bunch of those judgmental scriptures and throw shade like that.”

Elsewhere in their extended chat, McReynolds detailed whether he’d return to BET’s hit series Sunday’s Best and understanding of how it’s a television show at the end of the day, his new podcast and label with singer Doe and more!

Watch above and subscribe to Majic 102.1 on YouTube!

Jonathan McReynolds Responds To KevOnStage, Talks New Music, Sunday’s Best & More!  was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

