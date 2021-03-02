Lifestyle
Kelly Rowland Just Launched A Fashion Collection With JustFab And It’s Amazing

Kelly Rowland X JustFab

Source: JustFab / JustFab

Kelly Rowland hasn’t been playing fair for some time now. The 40-year-old mother of two showed off her post-baby body for the gram last week and let’s just say her snapback game is beyond this world. The singer showed off her latest designs with Fabletics, an athletic brand part of the TechStyle Fashion Group which also represents Shoedazzle, JustFab, Savage X Fenty and FabKids.

Kelly has been collaborating with Fabletics since 2019 but it looks like she is spreading her talents across the TechStyle family. Yesterday she took to Instagram to announce her first footwear and apparel collection, designed 100% by her.

“DESIGNED 👏🏾 BY 👏🏾 KELLY 👏🏾 . That’s right, I’m back with a brand-new @justfabonline collection designed entirely by me! I was inspired by the strength of all women: their poise, their grace. This collection is for every single one of you. Shop the collection in link in my bio. #KellyRowlandxJustFab,” she wrote.

Kelly Rowland X JustFab

Source: JustFab / JustFab

In a personal press release, Kelly gave more detail behind her inspiration for her newest collection. “I grew up watching many amazing women, including my Mama T, who used her creativity to bring her dreams and ideas to life. I was always in awe of her and her creative mind, which seemed to have no bounds. As I got older, I was fortunate enough to travel the world and watch designers realize their dreams through fashion; I was mesmerized by what a magical job this is. Above all, it just looked like so much fun! I always imagined there would be a day where I got to look at a woman across the street and see her feeling beautiful and confident in my designs,” Kelly said.

“This year has been an exercise in strength, and I wanted to be able to share that armor with women everywhere — with you. You have all been warriors, blessing the world with your creativity and showing up with such grace. It was from your stories that this collection was born. You are my muses: the warriors, the creatives, the women who lead with grace. This collection is for you,” she continued.

Kelly Rowland X JustFab

Source: JustFab / JustFab

Kelly decided to channel her inspiration in a very unique way. “I partnered with three women to tell three different stories within the collection. Each woman represents a muse, and every shoe is named after a Greek goddess to echo power with each step. In March, the collection focuses on the warrior in each of us brought to life by Nykhor Paul. In April, we celebrate the creative mind with Diana Veras. And in May, Pritika Swarup embodies the graceful nature innate to women,” Kelly explained.

Kelly’s JustFab collection is available for purchase via the brand’s website. I’m excited to see how each launch looks. Judging from this one, our chocolatey fashionista will be packing some heat in the coming months. What do you think?

 

was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Photos
Close