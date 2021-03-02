Counselor Yunetta Spring Explores EMDR Therapy Strategy To Heal Stress & Trauma [WATCH]

Celebrity News
Counselor Yunetta Spring Explores EMDR Therapy Strategy To Heal Stress & Trauma

Counselor Yunetta Spring is laying some deep psychology tactics on us today.  Though her strategies can help, she makes it clear to not replace her Talk It Out Tuesday advice with therapy. The counselor introduces EMDR or eye movement desensitization and reprocessing, a “psychotherapy treatment that was originally designed to alleviate the distress associated with traumatic memories,” according to EMDR.com.

Listen to Counselor Spring break down how this therapy treatment could help you release some of your trauma.

 

