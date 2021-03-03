Celebrity Hairstylist Monaé Everett Launches The Texture Style Awards

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

The beauty industry is in need of a serious shift on the diversity front. While we’ve come a long way from only praising bone-straight hair textures and loose curl patterns, there is still much more work to be done when it comes to seeing all natural hair as beautiful. And celebrity hairstylist Monaé Everett is using her platform to set the tone.

In case you’re not in the know, the hairstylist to the stars (Paige Hurd, Yara Shahidi, Mara Brock Akil, etc) is serving up a strong dose of diversity and beauty goals with the launch of her texture-based hair competition, The Texture Style Awards. It’s sponsored by the Wella Company and is making history as the first-ever hair competition in its scope. The goal is to highlight all four hair textures: straight, curly, wavy and coily/kinky hair.

“My goal with the Texture Style Awards competition is to create space for all textures to be celebrated,” Everett shares. “I also want to encourage stylists to step outside of their comfort zones and showcase their creativity in order to step into careers that go beyond working in salons.”

Hairstylists can choose to enter one or all categories to show off their skills. They will be judged on texture representation, hair shape, hair health, hairstyle detailing, and overall image. And as for the prizes, they are just as good as you can imagine. Each grand prize for winner for every respective category will win a one hour one-on-one mentorship with a Wella ambassador, submissions featured on Modern Salon and other media partners, and a gift bag of various tools and products valued at $500.

Second place prize winners from every category will have their submissions featured on Modern Salon and other media partners and earn a gift bag of various tools and products valued at $500. Third place prize winners will also get their submissions featured on Modern Salon and other media partners and earn a gift bag of valued at $400. And while a serous prize is up for grabs, the main goal of this competition is to celebrate the diversity and beauty of all hair textures.

And that’s not all competing hairstylists will experience. Thanks to the Fromm Pro partnership, there will be four free virtual workshops taking place that will help emerging and seasoned hairstylists to master the art of styling all textures of hair.

“On the surface, many times, stylists unfamiliar with kinky hair may think it’s more difficult to style, but curly hair and bone straight hair actually require more techniques to not only achieve, but keep finished looks,” Everett shares. “And I want all hairstylists to be equipped and empowered with the tools and mindset to excel at their craft and raise their profile while doing it.”

So, with education and friendly competition into the mix, the Texture Style Awards will be influencing the masses while putting a spotlight on the importance of inclusion and diversity.

The Texture Style Awards is accepting submissions now through March 27, 2021. Visit Texturestyleawards.com for entry fee information and more.

Celebrity Hairstylist Monaé Everett Launches The Texture Style Awards was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

