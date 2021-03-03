Celebrity News
Kirk Franklin On His New Podcast ‘Good Words,’ & A Future HBCU Halftime Show [EXCLUSIVE]

Kirk Franklin is a 16-time Grammy Award-winner and now he’s new to the podcast game with his show, ‘Good Words With Kirk Franklin.’

The gospel and inspirational music legend chats with AV from the Houston BMW Studios to discuss his show, why he’s having these necessary conversations, the reactions to his Tiny Desk performance and why he may be intrigued by the idea of performing halftime at the Super Bowl or at a major HBCU rivalry game!

Watch the full interview above and check out Kirk’s new podcast wherever you stream podcasts.

Kirk Franklin On His New Podcast 'Good Words,' & A Future HBCU Halftime Show [EXCLUSIVE]  was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

