Her Story – The Light Celebrates Women’s History Month

Duchess Adjei – Head of Global Communication at Beckman Coulter Life Science, a Danaher Company

Duchess Adjei is the Head of Global Communication at Beckman Coulter Life Science. She was previously the Regional Communications Director for the American Red Cross Indiana Region.

Denise Herd – Principal Heard Strategies

Denise Herd is the President of Herd Strategies, a full service marketing and Communications agency. She has also worked with Indiana Black Expo, McDonald’s Restaurants of Central Indiana and the Indiana Repertory Theatre.

Doneisha Posey – Vice President of Diversity, Equity and Belonging, Ivy Tech Community College

Doneisha Posey is the Vice President of Diversity, Equity and Belonging for Ivy Tech Community College. She was named by the Indianapolis Business Journal to the 40 Under 40 Class of 2020.

State Rep Cherrish Pryor -Represents Indiana House District 94

Representative Cherrish Pryor represents the 9th District in the Indiana House of Representatives. She is currently the Indiana House Democratic Caucus Floor Leader and a Member of the Indiana Black Legislative Caucus.

Carolyn Mays-Medley – Executive Director White River State Park

Carolyn Mays-Medley is the Executive Director of White River State Park Development Commission. She has been named one of Indy’s Most Powerful and also one of Indiana’s Most Influential Women.

Taylor Schaffer – Chief Deputy Mayor, Chief of Staff, City of Indianapolis

Taylor Schaffer is the Chief Deputy Mayor of Indianapolis and Chief of Staff for Mayor Joe Hogsett. She also serves as Board President for Indianapolis City Markey of and the Mary Ring Neighborhood Center.

Maggie Lewis – Majority Leader, Indianapolis City-County Council Councilor, District 10

Councilor Maggie Lewis is the first Woman to be Minority leader for the Indianapolis City Council, representing the 10th District. She is also the CEO and Executive Director for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Indianapolis.

Carolyn E. Mosby – President/CEO Mid-States Minority Supplier Development Council

Carolyn E. Mosby is the President and CEO of Mid-States Minority Supplier Development Council. She has over 25 years of Experience Working In Government, Technology and Human Services, Business and more.

Camille Blunt – Director of Women and Business City of Indianapolis

Camille Blunt is the Director of the Office of Minority and Women Business Development for the city of Indianapolis. She previously served as Legislative Director for the city of Indianapolis.

Joyce Rogers – Vice President for Development and External Relations for OVPDEMA, Indiana University

Joyce Rodgers is the Indiana University Foundation Executive Vice President for Development. She is also the Board Chair for the Madam Walker Legacy Center.

Aleesia Johnson – IPS Superintendent

Aleesia Johnson is the first African American woman to serve as Superintendent of the Indianapolis Public Schools, which is the largest school district in the state of Indiana that serves over 30,000 students across 88 unique schools and programs.

Pamela Poore – McDonald’s Owner Operator

Pamela Poore, who is a part of the Poore Organization, owns and operates four McDonald’s Restaurants in Northwest Indianapolis.

State Representative Vanessa Summers – Represents Indiana House District 99

State Representative Vanessa Summers is the first African American woman and African American to become Indiana House Democratic caucus chair. Representing Indiana House District 99, Summers is also a proud and active member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.

Tanya McKinzie – CEO Black Expo

Tanya McKinzie is the President and CEO of the Indiana Black Expo, overseeing programs like Summer Celebration and the Circle City Classic. McKinize is also a proud member of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc.

Pastor Kimberly Outlaw – Senior Pastor Living Water Fellowship Church

Kimberly Outlaw is the Senior Pastor and Founder of Living Water Fellowship Church. Beginning with 17 members, the Church has grown to over 1,700, making it one of the fastest growing Churches in Indianapolis.

Her Story – The Light Celebrates Women’s History Month was originally published on hot963.com

