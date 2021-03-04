Get Up Erica
HomeGet Up Erica

Watch: Shanta Atkins Releases Music Video For “Made Up My Mind”

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE

Erica Campbell’s sister, Shanta Atkins, has released a music video for her new song, “Made Up My Mind.”

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

Shanta’s new song, which shows off the range of her angelic voice, speaks to what it takes to hear God’s voice – it just takes a simple choice to want to – and what it’s like to finally hear it.Check it out below!

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

 

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Listen: Erica Campbell’s Younger Sister Shanta Atkins Debuts New Song, “Made Up My Mind”

Shanta Atkins On The Process Of Healing From Silent Suffering [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell’s Sister Shanta Atkins Delivers Powerful Joy Living Prayer [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Watch: Shanta Atkins Releases Music Video For “Made Up My Mind”  was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On AM 1310: The Light:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
33 photos
Videos
Latest
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian
Serena Williams Shares Adorable Video Of Pregnancy Journey
 4 years ago
09.14.17
#NaptownNewsie: Hollywood’s Biggest Night Is Sunday–It’s The Oscars
 4 years ago
01.29.21
Fantasia Apologizes For Using ‘All Lives Matter’ To…
 5 years ago
09.30.16
Olympian Simone Biles Covers ‘TIME’ Magazine
 5 years ago
07.29.16
MARY J. BLIGE FILES FOR DIVORCE AFTER 12…
 5 years ago
07.29.16
Kelly Price Dragged Over ‘As We Lay’ Performance…
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Tamar Braxton Shuts Down Divorce Rumors With Cute…
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Roland Martin Visits “The Wendy Williams Show” To…
 5 years ago
07.15.16
D.L. Hughley Schools Fox News Anchor Megyn Kelly
 5 years ago
07.15.16
Tamar Braxton Offers Intimate Tour Inside Her Gorgeous…
 5 years ago
07.14.16
‘The Preachers’ Talk Open Marriage With Comedienne Monique
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Newlyweds Ciara And Russell Wilson Are All Smiles…
 5 years ago
07.08.16
Issa Rae Raises $500K In 24 Hours For…
 5 years ago
07.08.16
2016 Billboard Music Awards - Show
BET Throws Purple Shade At Billboard’s Prince Tribute
 5 years ago
07.02.19
Photos
Close