Get Up Erica
HomeGet Up Erica

Koryn Hawthorne Teams Up With Queen Naija For “Speak To Me (Queen Mix)” 

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE

via GospelGoodies.com: 

Gospel music’s sweetheart Koryn Hawthorne and R&B music’s Queen Naija have teamed up for a “girl power” rendition of Hawthorne’s hit single, “Speak To Me.” 

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

The “Queen Mix” remix combines their unique sounds to make one powerful vibe fitting for Women’s History Month.

“I was honored to be asked to get on the remix of a gospel song being that my foundation started in the church, but I was also excited about getting on a song that I was a fan of already. I think it’s very important for women to support each other in general whether it be in music or any other industry,” Queen Naija says.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Adding to the collaboration, “Speak To Me” already originally sampled Donnie McClurkin’s song “Speak My Heart.” 

Take a listen:

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Koryn Hawthorne Teams Up With Queen Naija For “Speak To Me (Queen Mix)”   was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On AM 1310: The Light:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
33 photos
Videos
Latest
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian
Serena Williams Shares Adorable Video Of Pregnancy Journey
 4 years ago
09.14.17
#NaptownNewsie: Hollywood’s Biggest Night Is Sunday–It’s The Oscars
 4 years ago
01.29.21
Fantasia Apologizes For Using ‘All Lives Matter’ To…
 5 years ago
09.30.16
Olympian Simone Biles Covers ‘TIME’ Magazine
 5 years ago
07.29.16
MARY J. BLIGE FILES FOR DIVORCE AFTER 12…
 5 years ago
07.29.16
Kelly Price Dragged Over ‘As We Lay’ Performance…
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Tamar Braxton Shuts Down Divorce Rumors With Cute…
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Roland Martin Visits “The Wendy Williams Show” To…
 5 years ago
07.15.16
D.L. Hughley Schools Fox News Anchor Megyn Kelly
 5 years ago
07.15.16
Tamar Braxton Offers Intimate Tour Inside Her Gorgeous…
 5 years ago
07.14.16
‘The Preachers’ Talk Open Marriage With Comedienne Monique
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Newlyweds Ciara And Russell Wilson Are All Smiles…
 5 years ago
07.08.16
Issa Rae Raises $500K In 24 Hours For…
 5 years ago
07.08.16
2016 Billboard Music Awards - Show
BET Throws Purple Shade At Billboard’s Prince Tribute
 5 years ago
07.02.19
Photos
Close