PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

We already know that Teyana Taylor’s cup of talents runneth over. She can sing, dance, act, direct, produce and design but apparently she’s also skilled at creating carbon copies of the same baby. In an instagram post, the married mother of two shared a few photos of her mini me’s.

Teyana started with a photo of her eldest daughter, Junie. The 5-year-old preschooler is no stranger to striking a pose behind the camera. In fact, Junie has taken a page out of her mama’s book when it comes to entertainment. Bursting with personality, Teyana Taylor often uploads videos of her first born daughter cracking jokes, doing model walks, and smizing with her eyes.

Just when you thought this family couldn’t get any more beautiful, Teyana dropped another photo of baby Rue Rose.

In the post she wrote, “Look who got her ears pierced and think she allllllaaaaattttt?! Well… she is allatttt! Happy 6months my beautiful Rue Rose! I’m so obsessed with you ”

How could you NOT be obsessed with that little face? She is perfect and an exact replica of her big sis, Junie. Teyana makes near-perfect children. They’ve acquired every beautiful feature from their mother’s face!

The Shumperts have been giving the public marriage goals for a little over 4 years. They’ve easily become one of our favorite Black celebrity families. When it comes to highlighting Black love, we are able to see the dedication and overwhelming support that Teyana and Iman offer one another. Love to see it! What do you think? Aren’t the Shumpert girls adorable?

DON’T MISS…

Teyana Taylor Gifts Taraji P. Henson A PrettyLittleThing X Teyana Fashion Box And Serves Body-Ody!

Teyana Taylor Launches Her First Collection With PLT As Their Creative Director

Why Artists Like Teyana Taylor Need Their Roses Now

Teyana Taylor Gave Birth To The Same Beautiful Baby Twice, And We’re In Love was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On AM 1310: The Light: