As of March 10th, Americans are a step closer to receiving a second stimulus check due to the economic state. But who qualifies for a second stimulus check?
If you qualified for the last stimulus payment, it is not guaranteed that you will receive this round of stimulus payments. This time Americans that qualify will receive $1,400 but some could receive less. Here is a breakdown of the criteria for the third stimulus payment to Americans.
- Anyone with an adjusted gross income of $75,000 or less qualifies to receive the full $1,400. Joint filers with an adjusted gross income of $150,000 or less for joint filers will qualify to receive the full $2,800
- Anyone with an adjusted gross income-earning up to $80,000 or joint filers earning up to $160,000 will qualify but for a reduced stimulus amount.
- Parents will qualify for an increased Child Tax Credit worth up to $3,000 per child. Parents with a child under the age of 6 will receive a tax credit of $3,600 for 2021.
It is expected that payments will start being deposited into bank accounts in the next couple of weeks.
A 3rd Stimulus Payment Is On The Way, Here’s Who Qualifies was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com