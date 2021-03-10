WITS University Protest: South African Student Debt Demonstration Turns Deadly

At least one person was reportedly killed Wednesday as police responded with deadly force during ongoing protests against mounting student debt in South Africa.
Photos and video circulating across social media showed violent scenes in the Braamfontein central business district of Johannesburg that included police dressed in riot gear firing rubber bullets at peaceful protesters calling for the University of the Witwatersrand (WITS) to rescind its policy mandating students settle all debts before being allowed to register.
@WitsUniversity sent police to come shoot us again. But we won’t be shaken. We want our demands to be met NOW !! #Witsasinamali pic.twitter.com/z2pQHZ8yaj
— Wits SRC (@Wits_SRC) March 10, 2021
Wednesday marked the fifth day of protests.
The person killed was later identified as a 35-year-old bystander who was not involved in the protests, prompting WITS to issue a statement of condolences that blamed the shooting on the South African Police Service (SAPS. The shooting victim, who was not immediately identified by name, had just left a doctor’s appointment when he was shot, according to reports. His doctor told the local news outlet Mail & Guardian that he went outside after hearing gunshots to find the man nearly dead.
A person has been killed in Braamfontein. The details around the person's death are unclear but it is alleged that police shot the person while dispersing protesting students.#Witsasinamali (@ietskaylo) pic.twitter.com/bJeZvlDFIu
— Team News24 (@TeamNews24) March 10, 2021
“When I approached him, he had a hole on his shirt and a wound on his right eyebrow and another wound just underneath his right arm,” Dr. Tebogo Sedibe said. “But the big wound was just below the chest.”
A witness who is also a WITS student council representative told the Mail & Guardian that protesters “were all in yellow regalia” so they could be easily identified. Still, he said, police fired without knowing who they were shooting at.
They did not ask, ‘Who are you? Are you part of the protest?’,” Radasi Peterson said before adding later: “But you shoot people who are not in this colour without asking? It is totally brutal; it’s totally incomprehensible on all levels. It is just barbaric.”
#witsprotest [WATCH] Wits University students formed a guard of honor earlier as a forensic pathology vehicle left the scene where a man was shot and killed in Braamfontein when police fired rubber bullets at protesting students. TK pic.twitter.com/xxjJLTLtUW
— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 10, 2021
Some students pointed out the recent appointment of a Black man to be Wits’ vice-chancellor seemed to be a disingenuous act of diversity and inclusion that was not translating into him defending the students he is supposed to be representing.
“People project themselves as progressive blacks when they want positions but when it’s time to show up for those same black interests, they send us away,” the treasurer general at WITS said about Vice-Chancellor Zeblon Vilakazi.
[ MUST WATCH ] : WITS SRC TG Kanakana Mudzanani on VC Zeblon Vilakazi incompetency and hypocrisy, “ People project themselves as progressive blacks when they want positions but when it’s time to show up for those same black interests, they send us away.” #Witsasinamali pic.twitter.com/0MZWBCkFxz
— Bonga Makhanya (@BongaOfficial) March 8, 2021
An open letter to Vilakazi from the Wits Coalition for Free Education, including students and faculty, made several demands, including allowing students to register “immediately” and ensuring eligible students can graduate and receive their degrees “regardless of the amount of historical debt owed to the institution.”
Observers on social media noted that the country had much more pressing issues for police to tend to aside from student debt, including widespread corruption, especially in politics. However, instead of confronting that scourge, law enforcement has its sights set on attacking peaceful student protesters demanding access to higher education in order to make a better life for themselves and their families.
@opalayo 👇🏾 today in Johannesburg. Do you think they are going after rapists, murderers & corrupt, powerful people? No. This military precision & aggression directed at unarmed Wits University students, protesting against exclusion. South African police shot & killed a bystander https://t.co/jY0anzlOUg
— Redi Tlhabi (@RediTlhabi) March 10, 2021
Ahmed Bawa, the CEO of Universities South Africa, a membership organization comprising colleges in the country, recently said there was no way the students’ demand to cancer their debt would ever happen. He said student debt in South Africa was more than the equivalent of $663 million, including more than $16 million for WITS alone.
“The idea that the amount can simply be written off is just not on the cards,” Bawa told local news outlet ENCA. “It will make a huge dent for these universities to continue to be sustainable.”
Police have been chased from the scene by demonstrators @WitsVuvuzela @WitsEFF @Wits_SRC #Witsasinamali pic.twitter.com/Xixca4SIgN
— Black_Diosa🖤 (@Khuli_CS) March 10, 2021
The leader of the organization overseeing financial aid in South Africa said on Monday there was no more money to provide funding to first-year college students. The National Student Financial Aid Scheme received 790,000 applications for financial aid for the 2021 academic year.
The developments in Johannesburg were the latest proof that the student debt crisis is far from limited to the United States, where nearly $2 trillion in loans remain unpaid and rapidly accruing interest.
Current situation In Braamfontein Wits Police are shooting and its a normal protest #NSFAS #ENCA pic.twitter.com/LD3FfXZhdh
— Tshegofatso Kekana (@Tshego_Bunny01) March 10, 2021
The Voice of America reported that former United Nations Population Division director Joseph Chamie attributed the growing student debt crisis in South Africa, in particular, to an increased demand for jobs that require higher education, prompting a surge of students enrolling in college.
SEE ALSO:
Billionaire Robert F. Smith Pledges To Eliminate Student Loan Debt For Morehouse’s Class Of 2019
Black Women Entrepreneurs Pay Off Debt For 30 Students At Clark Atlanta University
Day 2 Of Chauvin Murder Trial: Eyewitnesses Recall Emotional Reality Of Watching George Floyd's Last Moments
Day 2 Of Chauvin Murder Trial: Eyewitnesses Recall Emotional Reality Of Watching George Floyd's Last Moments
1. March 30
1 of 32
Darnella Frazier's 9-year-old cousin testified that Derek Chauvin had to be moved off of George Floyd's neck by EMTs.— Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) March 30, 2021
Of seeing this, she said, "I was sad and kind of mad ... cause it felt like he was stopping his breathing and kind of like hurting him."
2. March 30
2 of 32
Darnella Frazier who filmed death of George Floyd at 17: "There have been nights I stayed up apologizing & apologizing to George Floyd for not doing more & not physically interacting & not saving his life. But it’s like not what I should have done, it’s what he should have done."— Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) March 30, 2021
3. March 29
3 of 32
This testimony is chilling.#DonaldWilliams is the nail in the coffin for the #DerekChauvin defense team. pic.twitter.com/cRBApd5klZ— AG’s Truth Podcast (@agstruthpodcast) March 29, 2021
4. March 29
4 of 32
I don’t remember- Alysha Oyler— pwguru (@pwguru65) March 29, 2021
She is definitely not helping the prosecutor in the #DerekChauvin trial pic.twitter.com/icNomVh1vq
5. March 29
5 of 32
"My instincts were telling me something was wrong," Minneapolis 911 dispatcher testifies at Derek Chauvin trial.— ABC News (@ABC) March 29, 2021
"I took that instinct and I called the sergeant" who supervises police officers, she adds. https://t.co/Wa8qAc5e5v pic.twitter.com/Qn4WQw9yU6
6. March 29
6 of 32
Day 1 of the Derek Chauvin trial is finished - and protestors are gathering outside the courthouse in Minneapolis. pic.twitter.com/yD2m2cexRI— Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) March 29, 2021
7. March 28Source:Getty 7 of 32
8. March 28Source:Getty 8 of 32
9. March 28Source:Getty 9 of 32
10. March 28Source:Getty 10 of 32
11. March 25Source:Getty 11 of 32
12. March 22 - all jurors selected
12 of 32
The jury in the Derek Chauvin murder trial is now seated. Here’s each member’s self identified race, gender and age information: pic.twitter.com/QqhfG2Ge6p— Janel Klein (@JanelKlein) March 23, 2021
13. March 19
13 of 32
Judge denies defense motions to delay and move the trial of Derek Chauvin to a different venue due to “pretrial publicity.” pic.twitter.com/tEv8t8ZAdO— The Recount (@therecount) March 19, 2021
14. March 17
14 of 32
A judge Wednesday dismissed two seated jurors in the trial of a former Minneapolis police officer accused in George Floyd's death over concerns a $27M settlement the city reached with Floyd's family would affect their ability to be impartial.https://t.co/JMNgTBUWt4 via @nbcnews— Janelle Fiona Griffith (@janellefiona) March 17, 2021
15. March 15
15 of 32
Ex-officer Derek Chauvin's defense team requests a delay in his trial due to news of the city's $27 million settlement with George Floyd's family https://t.co/l1BQt8OXxr— CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) March 15, 2021
16. March 11
16 of 32
Judge Peter Cahill has reinstated the third-degree murder charge against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin over the killing of George Floyd. pic.twitter.com/Fud7V9VRhR— The Recount (@therecount) March 11, 2021
17. March 8Source:Getty 17 of 32
18. March 8Source:Getty 18 of 32
19. March 8Source:Getty 19 of 32
20. March 8Source:Getty 20 of 32
21. March 7Source:Getty 21 of 32
22. March 7Source:Getty 22 of 32
23. March 7Source:Getty 23 of 32
24. March 7Source:Getty 24 of 32
25. March 7Source:Getty 25 of 32
26. March 7Source:Getty 26 of 32
27. March 7Source:Getty 27 of 32
28. March 6Source:Getty 28 of 32
29. March 6Source:Getty 29 of 32
30. March 6Source:Getty 30 of 32
31. March 6Source:Getty 31 of 32
32. March 3Source:Getty 32 of 32
WITS University Protest: South African Student Debt Demonstration Turns Deadly was originally published on newsone.com