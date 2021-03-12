Majic Behind The Music: Jason Nelson & His New Single ‘Residue’ [VIDEO]

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

With his new single “Residue” out now, Pastor Jason Nelson joins AV for a brand new episode of Behind The Majic where the two breakdown the new single, how Pastor Nelson reconfigured his life after releasing his last work and answering an age-old question: “what goes on grits, sugar or salt?”

Pastor Nelson has been the pastor of The Tab in Windsor Mill, Maryland and even during the pandemic they were able to supply food for the community and are still on the list for emergency food contact in Baltimore as well as Baltimore County. “I am blessed to pastor this church for 14 years,” Nelson said.

On “Residue,” he says it took a bit of timing to make things happen. “Growth, I changed labels in the interim and it was also, me wondering, ‘What was God saying to me’ and also, ‘What am I saying to the people?’ A lot of times, we can get away from what God’s intention is for us at any particular moment in time. So I think where I am right now, I’m in the right season to release this sound from me.”

Watch the all-new episode above and check out previous episodes including Koryn Hawthorne HERE.

Press play on “Residue” below.

