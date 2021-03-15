Get Up Erica
HomeGet Up Erica

2021 Grammy Awards: Full List Of Gospel Winners

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE

The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards, hosted by Trevor Noah, were held last night (March 14) night at the Los Angeles Convention Center and aired on CBS. If you missed it, check out a list of gospel winners below!

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

Best Gospel Performance/Song

“Movin’ On” — Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music — Winner

“Wonderful is Your Name” — Melvin Crispell III

“Release (Live)” — Ricky Dillard featuring Tiff Joy

“Come Together” — Rodney “Darkchild” Jerkins Presents: The Good News

“Won’t Let Go” — Travis Greene

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

“There Was Jesus” — Zach Williams & Dolly Parton — Winner

“The Blessing (Live)” — Kari Jobe, Cody Carnes & Elevation Worship

“Sunday Morning” — Lecrae featuring Kirk Franklin

“Holy Water” — We the Kingdom

“Famous For (I Believe)” — Tauren Wells featuring Jenn Johnson

Best Gospel Album

“Gospel According to PJ” — PJ Morton — Winner

“2econd Wind: ReadY” — Anthony Brown & group therAPy

“My Tribute” — Myron Butler

“Choirmaster” — Ricky Dillard

“Kierra” — Kierra Sheard

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

“Jesus is King” — Kanye West — Winner

“Run to The Father” — Cody Carnes

“All of My Best Friends” — Hillsong Young & Free

“Holy Water” — We the Kingdom

“Citizen of Heaven” — Tauren Wells

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Red Carpet Rundown: 63rd Grammy Award Looks We Love [PHOTOS]

8 photos Launch gallery

Red Carpet Rundown: 63rd Grammy Award Looks We Love [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Red Carpet Rundown: 63rd Grammy Award Looks We Love [PHOTOS]

Red Carpet Rundown: 63rd Grammy Award Looks We Love [PHOTOS]

It’s our favorite time of award season. While most other grand award shows focus on TV and film, the Grammys are a time to celebrating the music and artists we love while enjoying the fashion moments that bring us joy. So many iconic fashion moments were born at the Grammys. From J. Lo’s legendary Versace dress to Cardi B’s oyster-inspired gown, this year’s show may be virtual but we’re still looking forward to seeing what and who everyone is wearing. Megan Thee Stallion stunned in Dolce & Gabbana. Doja Cat didn’t disappoint and the men didn’t come to be upstaged! See our favorite fashion moments of the night.

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

2021 Grammy Awards: Full List Of Gospel Winners  was originally published on getuperica.com

Videos
Latest
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian
Serena Williams Shares Adorable Video Of Pregnancy Journey
 4 years ago
09.14.17
#NaptownNewsie: Hollywood’s Biggest Night Is Sunday–It’s The Oscars
 4 years ago
01.29.21
Fantasia Apologizes For Using ‘All Lives Matter’ To…
 5 years ago
09.30.16
Olympian Simone Biles Covers ‘TIME’ Magazine
 5 years ago
07.29.16
MARY J. BLIGE FILES FOR DIVORCE AFTER 12…
 5 years ago
07.29.16
Kelly Price Dragged Over ‘As We Lay’ Performance…
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Tamar Braxton Shuts Down Divorce Rumors With Cute…
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Roland Martin Visits “The Wendy Williams Show” To…
 5 years ago
07.15.16
D.L. Hughley Schools Fox News Anchor Megyn Kelly
 5 years ago
07.15.16
Tamar Braxton Offers Intimate Tour Inside Her Gorgeous…
 5 years ago
07.14.16
‘The Preachers’ Talk Open Marriage With Comedienne Monique
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Newlyweds Ciara And Russell Wilson Are All Smiles…
 5 years ago
07.08.16
Issa Rae Raises $500K In 24 Hours For…
 5 years ago
07.08.16
2016 Billboard Music Awards - Show
BET Throws Purple Shade At Billboard’s Prince Tribute
 5 years ago
07.02.19
Photos
Close