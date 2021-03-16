Indy
HomeIndy

Four Family Members Killed After Argument Over Stimulus Money

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE

An argument over Stimulus fund money led to a tragedy leaving four family members dead. According to reports, on Friday, Malik Halfacre got into a heated debate with the mother of one of his children, Jeanettrius Moore over how much he should receive from $1,400 of a Stimulus check. The next day, four people were dead including Jeanettrius’ 7-year-old daughter, Eve , her brother, 23-year-old Daquan Moore, her mother, 44-year-old Tomeeka Brown, and her cousin, 35-year-old Anthony Johnson.

Halfarce reportedly shot Moore, leaving her wounded and taking his six-month-old Malia Halfacre and going on the run. Authorities found the infant around 5:30 a.m. on Sunday safe and unharmed. Halfacre was arrested hours later.

IMPD Deputy Chief of Investigations Craig McCartt confirmed the shooting happened due to a dispute over the money. In a press conference MCCartt said, “We just know that there was an argument there that escalated to the point where he pulled out his weapon and started shooting everyone there in the home.”

Halfacre faces preliminary charges of murder, attempted murder and robbery.

SOURCE: WISH-TV | Newsweek

Four Family Members Killed After Argument Over Stimulus Money  was originally published on wtlcfm.com

Also On AM 1310: The Light:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
33 photos
Videos
Latest
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian
Serena Williams Shares Adorable Video Of Pregnancy Journey
 4 years ago
09.14.17
#NaptownNewsie: Hollywood’s Biggest Night Is Sunday–It’s The Oscars
 4 years ago
01.29.21
Fantasia Apologizes For Using ‘All Lives Matter’ To…
 5 years ago
09.30.16
Olympian Simone Biles Covers ‘TIME’ Magazine
 5 years ago
07.29.16
MARY J. BLIGE FILES FOR DIVORCE AFTER 12…
 5 years ago
07.29.16
Kelly Price Dragged Over ‘As We Lay’ Performance…
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Tamar Braxton Shuts Down Divorce Rumors With Cute…
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Roland Martin Visits “The Wendy Williams Show” To…
 5 years ago
07.15.16
D.L. Hughley Schools Fox News Anchor Megyn Kelly
 5 years ago
07.15.16
Tamar Braxton Offers Intimate Tour Inside Her Gorgeous…
 5 years ago
07.14.16
‘The Preachers’ Talk Open Marriage With Comedienne Monique
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Newlyweds Ciara And Russell Wilson Are All Smiles…
 5 years ago
07.08.16
Issa Rae Raises $500K In 24 Hours For…
 5 years ago
07.08.16
2016 Billboard Music Awards - Show
BET Throws Purple Shade At Billboard’s Prince Tribute
 5 years ago
07.02.19
Photos
Close