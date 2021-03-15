Civil Rights & Social Justice
Derek Chauvin’s Lawyer Questions ‘Suspicious Timing’ Of $27M George Floyd Settlement In Motion To Move Trial

Lawyers on both sides are weighing whether a $27 million civil settlement between George Floyd's family and the city of Minneapolis will derail their intended outcome of the trial.

US-RACISM-POLICE-TRIAL

Source: KEREM YUCEL / Getty

An attorney for George Floyd‘s suspected killer Derek Chauvin filed a motion on Monday to seek delay and a change-of-venue motion in the trial which began jury selection proceedings last week.

Lawyers on both sides are weighing whether a $27 million civil settlement, announced last week between Floyd’s family and the city of Minneapolis, will derail their intended outcome of the trial.

Chauvin’s lawyer Eric Nelson contends that the settlement could include far-reaching effects on the trial, particularly on the jury’s perception of Chauvin. He requested that the trial be delayed and moved out of Hennepin County.

According to The Washington Post, Nelson considered the “suspicious timing” of the announcement, arguing it was “highly prejudicial” against his client.

“The fact that this came in the exact middle of jury selection, it’s perplexing to me,” Nelson said. “Whose idea was it to release this information?”

Nelson has asked Judge Peter A. Cahill to question the jurors already seated and inquire over whether the settlement news would deter their impartiality. Lawyers requested that potential jury members refrain from reading the news after they were first summoned in December.

“I wish city officials would stop talking about this case so much,” Cahill said. “But at the same time, I don’t find any evil intent that they are trying to tamper with this criminal case.” Cahill also agreed to consider the motion’s request.

Two more jurors were selected on Monday, bringing the total to nine. Five more will be selected. To date, five are white while four are minorities. Of the total only three are women. On Monday one of the jurors selected was a Black sports coach in his 30’s. The other juror selected on Monday, a white woman in her 50’s, said she believes that “all lives matter” during her questioning.

While the defense remains concerned around Chauvin’s right to a fair trial, the focus also belongs to Floyd whose family members are reminded of his absence daily.

Prosecutors are worried that the settlement announcement could blowback negatively on their arguments as well, if jury members conclude that Floyd’s family received justice in the form of a monetary payment and decline to convict Chauvin of the charges against him, second- and third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

“All I can say to the court is there are some things that the state of Minnesota and this prosecution team can control, and there are some things that the state cannot and does not control,” prosecutor Steve Schleicher said. “We can control the witnesses we call. We can control the evidence that we bring in. We can control the motions, but we cannot and do not control the civil aspect of the case. We cannot and do not control the Minneapolis City Council, and we certainly cannot and do not control the news cycle.”

“I don’t even know which way that cuts — if that cuts for us, if that cuts against us,” he continued.

According to WCCO, the announcement also confused legal experts.

“Most jurors I think would perceive [the settlement] as the city’s belief that Chauvin did murder George Floyd and that they are liable,” Mary Moriarty, the former chief public defender in Hennepin County said.

City officials have yet to comment publicly about the timing of the settlement announcement.

[caption id="attachment_4119458" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: YouTube / Court TV[/caption] This article will be continuously updated throughout the Derek Chauvin murder trial, which began with jury selection on March 8. UPDATED: 7:35 p.m. ET, March 30 Bystanders played a crucial, yet heartbreaking role for the prosecution in the ongoing Derek Chuavin murder trial, as the second day of the trial came to a close. Several stirring testimonies from eyewitnesses included first responders and residents who watched as George Floyd took his last breath. Former MMA fighter Donald Williams II began the morning during a tough exchange between Williams and Chauvin's attorney. During the questioning, Eric Nelson attempted to drill down Williams, who thwarted the attempt at every turn. Social media users marveled at the harsh dual reality of Williams'  restraint while reliving the trauma of watching a man die. https://twitter.com/CBSNews/status/1376977598518075395?s=20 Williams was seen emotional on the stand after a playback of the 911 call where he called the authorities on the authorities themselves. Darnella Frazier, the Minneapolis teen who filmed the chilling footage of Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's neck recounted her daily trauma in the courtroom. "There have been nights I stayed up apologizing and apologizing to George Floyd for not doing more and not physically interacting and not saving his life," she said. "But it's like not what I should have done, it's what he (Chauvin) should have done." https://twitter.com/Phil_Lewis_/status/1376945937101258754 In another emotional moment, Frazier's nine-year-old cousin took the bench and shared she was disappointed in the Chauvin's response when she saw him kneeling on Floyd. https://twitter.com/Yamiche/status/1376941456330526724?s=20 And an off-duty firefighter said that she felt obligated to stay around the crime scene after Floyd died in order to protect witnesses from the police. https://twitter.com/Yamiche/status/1377010960767070216?s=20 Day 1 got off to a fast start with the prosecution and defense making their dueling opening arguments, making it apparent the different directions each legal team prefers. The day saw a couple of compelling witnesses as well as one underwhelming one while each side tries to build a case that fits their respective narratives. For the defense, its plan is clear: To blame Floyd's death on the drugs they say he was on at the time of his arrest and downplay Chauvin's involvement, which came in the violent form of a knee applying pressure to the unarmed, handcuffed Black man's neck as he was pinned facedown on a street. Chauvin's defense lawyers say he was simply abiding by his training and should not be held accountable for enforcing the law the way he was instructed to. https://twitter.com/DrStaceyPatton/status/1376578828928180224?s=20 The prosecution countered those claims by immediately showing the jury the video of Floyd's arrest, including new footage, seemingly frame by frame to hammer home their stance that Chauvin intentionally killed the man who was only suspected of passing a counterfeit bill, a decidedly nonviolent offense. Several witnesses were called, including a 911 dispatcher who was able to witness Floyd's death in real-time from surveillance footage filming across the street from the scene. The dispatcher, Jena Scurry, she said at one point she was concerned that the screen froze -- a reference to how long Chauvin kneeled on Floyd's neck while casually putting his hands in his pockets as onlookers warned of impending death. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bQmL9eCYj50 Another witness, Alysha Oyler, was working across the street at a gas station when Chauvin and four other Minneapolis cops tried to arrest Floyd. Oyler eventually got closer and recorded the scene on her phone. However, despite her vantage point, Oyler repeatedly said she couldn't remember specifics and laughed several times awkwardly during moments that were absent of humor. Her testimony didn't seem to contribute much, if anything, to the prosecution as the defense likely reveled in her court appearance. https://twitter.com/BrianWH61287496/status/1376624153382559748?s=20 The final witness of Day 1, however, was widely credited for his testimony that fell in line with the seeming consensus that Chauvin knew what he was doing and wanted to kill Floyd. Donald Williams III, a mixed martial artist who the prosecution established as an expert witness, described the neck restraint employed by Chauvin as deadly. He was one of the people who gathered at the scene outside of the store where the arrest was taking place and verbally warned all of the officers, including Chauvin, that Floyd would die if he didn't ease up the pressure from his neck. In what seemed like a pivotal moment in the trial even though it was only the first day, Williams said he saw Floyd "slowly fade away." https://twitter.com/Ruptly/status/1376836603197468672?s=20 Williams is expected to return to the stand and continue his testimony on Tuesday. Jury selection for the case was completed last week. The fate of Chauvin, who was seen on video casually applying what appeared to be deadly pressure to Floyd's neck for about nine minutes on May 25, now rests in the hands of a 15-person panel that includes three Black men, one Black woman and two women identified as being of "mixed-race." The other nine jurors, including alternates, are white. Members of Floyd's family met Sunday with civil rights leaders for a prayer service that included calls for peace during and after the trial. Rev. Al Sharpton, who was at the vigil at Greater Friendship Missionary Baptist Church in Minneapolis, urged people to take a knee Monday morning at 8 a.m. local time, according to the local Fox News affiliate. https://twitter.com/Reuters/status/1376455336656265217?s=20 "For 8 minutes and 46 seconds, we are going to take a knee in front of the courthouse to show the world how long it took for Chauvin to have his knee on that neck," Sharpton said. "People didn't understand how long that was," he continued. "Until they stood." Multiple references to the video of Floyd's arrest were made during the vigil, the Minneapolis Star-Tribune reported. "I have faith that he will get convicted," Floyd's brother Philonise said of Chauvin. "Just like everybody who's seen that video because the video is the proof. However, yet another video of Chauvin and Floyd will also be relevant in the trial. That other footage came from a separate encounter between the two men in 2019 during a different traffic stop in which Floyd was accused of drug possession. While critics argue that the footage is irrelevant, Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill sided with defense attorneys "that the incident was relevant in that it offers proof of how Floyd’s body responded to drugs he admitted he had taken," the Washington Post reported. https://twitter.com/TheRevAl/status/1376287684835020809?s=20 Cahill has made multiple rulings that have already affected the case's trajectory, including previously denying a motion to delay or move the trial. "Unfortunately, I think the pretrial publicity in this case will continue no matter how long we continue it. Perhaps some of it may, with time, be forgotten by people," Cahill said at the time. "And as far as change of venue, I do not think that that would give the defendant any kind of a fair trial beyond what we are doing here today." That ruling followed Chauvin's attorneys filing the motion as a result of a $27 million Minneapolis city settlement for George Floyd's family. Two jurors were ultimately dismissed over concerns that their impartiality could be tainted by that multi-million dollar settlement. One juror was a white man in his 30s while another was a Hispanic man in his 20s. The dismissal of two jurors is notable but also hints that the perceived fallout over the settlement did not have as large of an effect as thought. "I don't think there is any place in the state of Minnesota that has not been subjected to extreme amounts of publicity on this case," Cahill said for that ruling. Cahill also reinstated the third-degree murder charges that he previously dismissed against Chauvin. That charge has been added to the second-degree unintentional murder and second-degree manslaughter Chauvin was already facing. https://twitter.com/Yamiche/status/1370020250142584832?s=20 The additional charge carries a maximum penalty of up to 25 years in prison and increases the likelihood of a conviction on at least one of the charges. Cahill's decision was a reversal from his ruling in October to drop the charges on a legal technicality. For the third-degree murder charges to stick, the law requires that someone cause the death of another person while committing an act inherently dangerous to others. After an appeals court ruled against Cahill's decision in October, Cahill changed his stance and reinstated the charge. https://twitter.com/CourtTV/status/1370031762303291398?s=20   Jury selection was initially paused on March 8 to allow Cahill to weigh that additional charge. https://twitter.com/AmudalatAjasa/status/1368949440678072328?s=20   Everybody can agree that justice for Floyd is the primary objective of Chauvin's murder trial. But whether that justice can actually be achieved is a completely different story -- even with the damning evidence of a viral video showing Chauvin, hands in his pockets, almost shrugging while staring indifferently at witnesses warning that he was killing Floyd, and the momentum of a racial reckoning sparked by the death on Memorial Day. [caption id="attachment_4101979" align="alignnone" width="690"] Derek Chauvin. | Source: Handout / Getty[/caption] If you're looking for footage of the killing, you won't find it here. But that fateful moment has prompted a wave of protests demanding change to policing in America in order to invest in the Black and brown communities that are disproportionately affected by law enforcement. [caption id="attachment_4101959" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: KEREM YUCEL / Getty[/caption] Earlier this month, the House passed the George Floyd Justice In Policing Act, sweeping legislation that reimagines how police departments operate through accountability and transparency. Most relevant to Chauvin's murder trial, the George Floyd Justice In Policing Act aims to hold police accountable in part by collecting data about officers accused of misconduct and worse behavior. Chauvin, who turned 45 on March 19 and has pleaded not guilty, has a history of using brutal neck restraints, other suspects have claimed. Advocates say Chauvin shouldn't even have been working as a police officer on Memorial Day considering his violent past. The Minnesota Attorney General’s Office is hoping to introduce these claims as evidence of a pattern of Chauvin’s renegade style of policing that also appeared to kill Floyd. Adding insult to literal injury, Chauvin has a notable history of being placed on leave for officer-involved shootings and he remains the subject of “a dozen police conduct complaints that resulted in no disciplinary action.” During his 19-year-career, Chauvin was praised for valor by his department, even after shooting a Black man back in 2008 who survived the shooting. Cahill in October upheld the most serious murder charge against Chauvin in Floyd's death. [caption id="attachment_4101978" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison's office is prosecuting Derek Chauvin's murder trial. | Source: Scott Olson / Getty[/caption] Chauvin was bailed out in October on a $1 million bond. If convicted, Chauvin -- who began his career with the Minneapolis Police Academy in October 2001 -- could be sentenced to 55 years in prison, effectively spending the rest of his life behind bars. Even though three other Minneapolis police officers were assisting Chauvin when Floyd died, Chauvin will face trial alone. Tou ThaoThomas Lane, and J. Alexander Kueng — the other cops with Floyd — will be tried together, apart from Chauvin, in a trial scheduled to begin in August. The three of them stand charged with aiding and abetting murder and manslaughter. NewsOne will be constantly updating this file as the Derek Chauvin murder trial progresses. Check back for developments and keep reading to find compelling photos, video and other key moments from the trial.

