Indiana Repertory Theatre Presents A Virtual Play, “NO. 6” Streaming March 11 – April 4, 2021

Indiana Repertory Theatre Presents A Virtual Play, “NO. 6”
by T.J. Young & directed by Dwandra Nickole Lampkin
Subject: family, racial tensions, & healing
Streaming March 11 – April 4, 2021
OneAmerica Mainstage
Virtual Tickets $30
Get Tickets and Learn More Here:
About:
“As city-wide riots approach their neighborhood, a Black family shelters in their apartment above the small dry-cleaning business they own. When they find themselves protecting an intoxicated White man from the street, tensions inside the apartment amplify and secrets are revealed. Inspired by the killing of a young Black man by Cincinnati police in 2001, the play bears witness to the ongoing violence against Black citizens while reaching for the possibility of hope.”
Part of IRT’s INclusion Series: Celebrating Diverse Storytelling
Learn more about our virtual season here: https://www.irtlive.com/plays-and-events/2020-2021-season“
Phone Guests:
Millicent Wright – (Ella), No 6, Streaming Stage Play @ IRT, Presented by PNC Bank
Jamaal Mc Cray – (Felix) No 6, Streaming Stage Play @ IRT, Presented by PNC Bank
