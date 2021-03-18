Community Connection
HomeCommunity Connection

Quality Life Indy Offers Quality Adult Day Health.

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE

Quality Life Indy Offers Quality Adult Day Health.

April 15th Open House To View The Program! Quality Life Indy is set to open in April!
Quality Adult Day Health is an adult day health program That will be serving the area of Indianapolis.
 
About:
“Quality Life Indy is coming to a community near you! We offer superior medical care to elders and individuals with disabilities, allowing our members the opportunity to remain in their home and their communities!”
 
 
Contact:
(317) 602-5885
qualitylifeindy@gmail.com
3020 N Post RdIndianapolis, IN 46226
 
Phone Guest:
Heather Thompson – President and Director of Facility Operations
Alexa Roman – Program Director

Also On AM 1310: The Light:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
33 photos
Videos
Latest
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian
Serena Williams Shares Adorable Video Of Pregnancy Journey
 4 years ago
09.14.17
#NaptownNewsie: Hollywood’s Biggest Night Is Sunday–It’s The Oscars
 4 years ago
01.29.21
Fantasia Apologizes For Using ‘All Lives Matter’ To…
 5 years ago
09.30.16
Olympian Simone Biles Covers ‘TIME’ Magazine
 5 years ago
07.29.16
MARY J. BLIGE FILES FOR DIVORCE AFTER 12…
 5 years ago
07.29.16
Kelly Price Dragged Over ‘As We Lay’ Performance…
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Tamar Braxton Shuts Down Divorce Rumors With Cute…
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Roland Martin Visits “The Wendy Williams Show” To…
 5 years ago
07.15.16
D.L. Hughley Schools Fox News Anchor Megyn Kelly
 5 years ago
07.15.16
Tamar Braxton Offers Intimate Tour Inside Her Gorgeous…
 5 years ago
07.14.16
‘The Preachers’ Talk Open Marriage With Comedienne Monique
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Newlyweds Ciara And Russell Wilson Are All Smiles…
 5 years ago
07.08.16
Issa Rae Raises $500K In 24 Hours For…
 5 years ago
07.08.16
2016 Billboard Music Awards - Show
BET Throws Purple Shade At Billboard’s Prince Tribute
 5 years ago
07.02.19
Photos
Close