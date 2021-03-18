The Willie Moore Jr. Show
HomeThe Willie Moore Jr. Show

Kirk Franklin Gives First Interview Since Phone Call With His Son Was Leaked, Kerrion’s Mother Speaks Out [VIDEO]

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE

Families feud; it’s inevitable. The bounce-back is the important part to note, and Kirk Franklin says he’ll continue to work on his. 

Last week, Franklin’s first born son Kerrion leaked audio of a private call where Kirk was heard cursing out his 32-year-old son. A therapist was called and apologies were exchanged, but that part wasn’t shared in the leaked audio. 

RELATED: Kirk Franklin’s Daughter Defends Dad After Son Leaked Heated Argument

In an interview with Tamron Hall, Kirk Franklin discussed the nature of his relationship with his son, how he learned about the audio being leaked and how they’re dealing with the challenge. He was joined by wife Tammy who also chimed in with her thoughts on the ongoing family issue and how it’s been navigating that space over the past few decades.  

Franklin says those closest to him are aware “of the tension and the challenges that we’ve been going through as a family privately” and that ”when [Kerrion] became a grown man, his disrespect became more aggressive.” They’ve been in and out of counseling for years. 

“I respect Kerrion,” Franklin said. “I’m not Kerrion’s equal though, I’m his dad. I can’t hear you when you are extremely aggressive when we’re communicating.”

RELATED: Kirk Franklin Apologizes After Verbal Altercation With Son Goes Viral [VIDEO]

Kirk added, “I never want him to feel what I felt not having a father. It’s important for me because what if that call is the call that things change? So I never know. And I never want to give up.”

In the end, Franklin says he’s not giving up on his son and he’s always willing to get help. 

Watch Kirk and Tammy Franklin’s interview with Tamron Hall and see what Kerrion’s mother had to say about it all in the interviews below. 

Kirk and Tammy Franklin Address Relationship With Kerrion: 

 

Kerrion’s Mother Speaks Out: 

 

SEE ALSO:

Kirk Franklin Gives First Interview Since Phone Call With His Son Was Leaked, Kerrion’s Mother Speaks Out [VIDEO]  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On AM 1310: The Light:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
33 photos
Videos
Latest
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian
Serena Williams Shares Adorable Video Of Pregnancy Journey
 4 years ago
09.14.17
#NaptownNewsie: Hollywood’s Biggest Night Is Sunday–It’s The Oscars
 4 years ago
01.29.21
Fantasia Apologizes For Using ‘All Lives Matter’ To…
 5 years ago
09.30.16
Olympian Simone Biles Covers ‘TIME’ Magazine
 5 years ago
07.29.16
MARY J. BLIGE FILES FOR DIVORCE AFTER 12…
 5 years ago
07.29.16
Kelly Price Dragged Over ‘As We Lay’ Performance…
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Tamar Braxton Shuts Down Divorce Rumors With Cute…
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Roland Martin Visits “The Wendy Williams Show” To…
 5 years ago
07.15.16
D.L. Hughley Schools Fox News Anchor Megyn Kelly
 5 years ago
07.15.16
Tamar Braxton Offers Intimate Tour Inside Her Gorgeous…
 5 years ago
07.14.16
‘The Preachers’ Talk Open Marriage With Comedienne Monique
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Newlyweds Ciara And Russell Wilson Are All Smiles…
 5 years ago
07.08.16
Issa Rae Raises $500K In 24 Hours For…
 5 years ago
07.08.16
2016 Billboard Music Awards - Show
BET Throws Purple Shade At Billboard’s Prince Tribute
 5 years ago
07.02.19
Photos
Close