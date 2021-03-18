News
Home

Georgia Sheriff Who Thinks Asian Spa Murderer “Had A Bad Day” Promoted Racist Anti-Asian Shirts On Facebook

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE

Asian Americans are angry, scared, and outraged after Robert Aaron Long targeted three Asian-owned businesses and murdered eight people, six of which were Asian women. It is obviously a hate crime despite what certain media outlets and talking heads on Twitter might try to tell you. It is and anyone saying otherwise will never see Heaven.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Included in that lot is Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Jay Baker. Yesterday, during a press conference about the mass shooting, Baker said that Long, who has been charged with the eight murders, “was pretty much fed up and kind of at the end of his rope” and that Tuesday “was a really bad day for him, and this is what he did.”

Unfortunately, Baker didn’t do any of those things. Instead, he kept talking, “He apparently has an issue, what he considers a sex addiction, and sees these locations as something that allows him to go to these places, and it’s a temptation for him that he wanted to eliminate.”

As egregiously offensive as those comments are to all of us but mostly the victims and their grieving families, we now have a very clear understanding of exactly why he made them. It’s because he empathizes with Robert Aaron Long. He can relate. Not to sex addiction, but to the hate. Capt. Baker gets why Long hates Asian people because he also previously posted anti-Asian sentiments on Facebook just like his white domestic terrorist comrade.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

According to NBC News, the internets most expeditious detectives found a March 2020 post where Baker was promoting the sale of COVID-19 t-shirts inscribed with a not-so-subtle, two-sided message that supported Donald Trump and hate toward Asians:

“Place your order while they last,” Baker wrote above the photo of two T-shirts that said, “Covid 19 IMPORTED VIRUS FROM CHY-NA.”

That Facebook page is now closed. Surprise, surprise.

This article was originally posted on Bossip.com.

SEE: Suspected White Supremacist ID’ed After Deadly Shooting Spree At Asian Massage Parlor, Spas Near Atlanta

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Georgia Sheriff Who Thinks Asian Spa Murderer “Had A Bad Day” Promoted Racist Anti-Asian Shirts On Facebook  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On AM 1310: The Light:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
33 photos
Videos
Latest
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian
Serena Williams Shares Adorable Video Of Pregnancy Journey
 4 years ago
09.14.17
#NaptownNewsie: Hollywood’s Biggest Night Is Sunday–It’s The Oscars
 4 years ago
01.29.21
Fantasia Apologizes For Using ‘All Lives Matter’ To…
 5 years ago
09.30.16
Olympian Simone Biles Covers ‘TIME’ Magazine
 5 years ago
07.29.16
MARY J. BLIGE FILES FOR DIVORCE AFTER 12…
 5 years ago
07.29.16
Kelly Price Dragged Over ‘As We Lay’ Performance…
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Tamar Braxton Shuts Down Divorce Rumors With Cute…
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Roland Martin Visits “The Wendy Williams Show” To…
 5 years ago
07.15.16
D.L. Hughley Schools Fox News Anchor Megyn Kelly
 5 years ago
07.15.16
Tamar Braxton Offers Intimate Tour Inside Her Gorgeous…
 5 years ago
07.14.16
‘The Preachers’ Talk Open Marriage With Comedienne Monique
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Newlyweds Ciara And Russell Wilson Are All Smiles…
 5 years ago
07.08.16
Issa Rae Raises $500K In 24 Hours For…
 5 years ago
07.08.16
2016 Billboard Music Awards - Show
BET Throws Purple Shade At Billboard’s Prince Tribute
 5 years ago
07.02.19
Photos
Close