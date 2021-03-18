News
HomeNews

1 in 3 Black Families Were Behind On Rent And Mortgage Payments In February As National Eviction Ban Is Set To Expire

The threat of homelessness is pervasive for Black families who are dealing with two pandemics at once, racism and COVID-19.

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE
People Rally To Bring Back Eviction Moratorium

Source: Boston Globe / Getty

A new study highlights the challenges Black families are facing in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic as workers struggle to make ends meet in order to prevent eviction. Last week Congress approved the $1.9T COVID-19 relief bill which allocates $50 billion for rental assistance, but the national eviction ban is set to expire at the end of this month and time is of the essence.

Almost 10 million Americans are behind on their rent payments, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Data derived from a Feb. 3-15 U.S. Census Pulse study showed that “30% of Black families reported not being caught up on rent or mortgage payments, vs. 17% of all families.”

40% of Black families said they were unsure if they would be able to make their next payment on time, in comparison to 24% of all families. In addition, “50% of Black families reported that they were somewhat or very likely to face eviction or foreclosure in the next two months, vs 36% of all families.”

The threat of homelessness is pervasive for Black families who are dealing with two pandemics at once, racism and COVID-19.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted the health and well-being of individuals—like Black Americans—who have been historically disadvantaged in the United States,” a report by Child Care,, the nation’s leading research organization focused on youth and children, reads. “More specifically, the pandemic has exacerbated longstanding inequities in income, food security, and access to affordable, stable housing for Black families. These existing inequities are an extension of the nation’s history of systemic and institutionalized racism, including discriminatory housing policies.”

In majority Black cities like Newark, New Jersey, Black residents are disadvantaged very close to the national averages reported above. Even though New Jersey residents were offered a two-month extension on the moratorium, the fear of losing their homes remains.

A Dec. 2020 report by What Works Cities found that “nearly 80 percent of city residents are renters, the highest percentage of all U.S. cities. Most tenants spend 35 percent or more of their monthly income on rent, well above the national average.”

In the South Ward neighborhood of Newark, 65% of Black participants in the study said to make their rent or mortgage payments on time, while 52% said they have missed or delayed a payment at the start of the pandemic. For these residents, moving does not absolve their struggles. 21% of participants said they experienced discrimination when they ventured out to look for affordable housing.

Child Care recommends seven initiatives to federal authorities to help fill in the gap. One step requires that the federal government to provides early care and education policymakers with equity training, as well as collecting and using data to formulate accountability standards.

SEE ALSO:

Tenant Charged With Brutally Killing Landlord Over Unpaid Rent As The U.S. Braces For Mass Evictions

Here’s Why Holding Off Evictions And Foreclosures Isn’t Enough For Black People During COVID-19

TOPSHOT-US-POLITICS-INAUGURATION

Women's History Month: Celebrating Black Women Pioneers And Their Many Historic Firsts

21 photos Launch gallery

Women's History Month: Celebrating Black Women Pioneers And Their Many Historic Firsts

Continue reading Women’s History Month: Celebrating Black Women Pioneers And Their Many Historic Firsts

Women's History Month: Celebrating Black Women Pioneers And Their Many Historic Firsts

[caption id="attachment_4099309" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: ANDREW HARNIK / Getty[/caption] UPDATED: 6:00 a.m. ET, March 1, 2021 The month of March is recognized as Women’s History Month and is dedicated to the celebration of everyday women, as well as pillars and pioneers whose accomplishments have allowed for following generations to feel empowered to constantly break barriers. MORE: Happy Women’s History Month! 10 Photos Of Powerful Woke Women Black women, in particular, have been accomplishing the unthinkable for centuries and NewsOne is highlighting some of these women and their feats. And while this list would obviously be incomplete without the inclusion of Kamala Harris -- the first woman and Black woman to be vice president and the highest-ranking woman in the history of American government -- her impressive accomplishment is among dozens of other achievements that Black women have steadily been realizing for many decades. The month-long celebration of women dates back to 1980 when former President Jimmy Carter issued the first Proclamation, which declared the week of March 8, 1989, as National Women’s History Week, according to the National Women’s History Museum. In March of 1987, Congress passed Public Law 100-9, proclaiming March as Women’s History Month. “Throughout history, women have driven humanity forward on the path to a more equal and just society, contributing in innumerable ways to our character and progress as a people,” said former President Barack Obama in his 2016 Women’s History Month Presidential Proclamation. “In the face of discrimination and undue hardship, they have never given up on the promise of America: that with hard work and determination, nothing is out of reach. During Women's History Month, we remember the trailblazers of the past, including the women who are not recorded in our history books, and we honor their legacies by carrying forward the valuable lessons learned from the powerful examples they set.” Obama continued, “Because of the courage of so many bold women who dared to transcend preconceived expectations and prove they were capable of doing all that a man could do and more, advances were made, discoveries were revealed, barriers were broken, and progress triumphed. Whether serving in elected positions across America, leading groundbreaking civil rights movements, venturing into unknown frontiers, or programming revolutionary technologies, generations of women that knew their gender was no obstacle to what they could accomplish have long stirred new ideas and opened new doors, having a profound and positive impact on our Nation.” Keep reading to find our curated list of Black women pioneers in history as well as the present day.

1 in 3 Black Families Were Behind On Rent And Mortgage Payments In February As National Eviction Ban Is Set To Expire  was originally published on newsone.com

Videos
Latest
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian
Serena Williams Shares Adorable Video Of Pregnancy Journey
 4 years ago
09.14.17
#NaptownNewsie: Hollywood’s Biggest Night Is Sunday–It’s The Oscars
 4 years ago
01.29.21
Fantasia Apologizes For Using ‘All Lives Matter’ To…
 5 years ago
09.30.16
Olympian Simone Biles Covers ‘TIME’ Magazine
 5 years ago
07.29.16
MARY J. BLIGE FILES FOR DIVORCE AFTER 12…
 5 years ago
07.29.16
Kelly Price Dragged Over ‘As We Lay’ Performance…
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Tamar Braxton Shuts Down Divorce Rumors With Cute…
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Roland Martin Visits “The Wendy Williams Show” To…
 5 years ago
07.15.16
D.L. Hughley Schools Fox News Anchor Megyn Kelly
 5 years ago
07.15.16
Tamar Braxton Offers Intimate Tour Inside Her Gorgeous…
 5 years ago
07.14.16
‘The Preachers’ Talk Open Marriage With Comedienne Monique
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Newlyweds Ciara And Russell Wilson Are All Smiles…
 5 years ago
07.08.16
Issa Rae Raises $500K In 24 Hours For…
 5 years ago
07.08.16
2016 Billboard Music Awards - Show
BET Throws Purple Shade At Billboard’s Prince Tribute
 5 years ago
07.02.19
Photos
Close