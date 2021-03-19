HBCU U-KNO: Valerie Thomas Of Morgan State University Invented The 3D Movie [WATCH]

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Rock-T celebrates Valerie Thomas, a graduate of Morgan State​ University, who invented the 3D movie. Morgan State University is home to the Bears in Baltimore, Maryland. Valerie Thomas invented the illusion transmitter which was the first mechanism that allowed images to be viewed in 3D using concave mirrors and rays of light. Her career started with NASA the second Monday after she graduated and the rest was history.

