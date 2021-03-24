PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Gov. Eric Holcomb has announced that Indiana will open up vaccine eligibility to all Hoosiers 16 and older on Wednesday, March 31.

The statewide face covering mandate will become an advisory starting April 6. Face covering will remain mandatory, however, in all state buildings and facilities, as well as in all vaccination and COVID testing sites until further notice.

“When I visit my favorite restaurant or conduct a public event, I will continue to wear a mask,” Holcomb said during a live address Tuesday. “It is the right thing to do. Hoosiers who take these recommended precautions will help us get to what I hope is the tail end of this pandemic.”

Click here to read Gov. Holcomb’s full remarks.

Source: WRTV.com

Indiana opening vaccine eligibility to 16 and up was originally published on wtlcfm.com

