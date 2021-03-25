Indy
HomeIndy

IBE Performing Arts Academy serves Indy’s teens 365 days a year

IBE Performing Arts Academy serves Indy's teens 365 days a year

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE
Indiana Black Expo 2019

Source: Radio One Staff / Radio One Indianapolis

Many people believe the Indiana Black Expo is only just something that pops up in the summer, but, in reality, they host a number of programs that happen year-around. The Performing Arts Academy is one of them.

“Black Expo is so much deeper than that. The stuff that we do in the summer is huge because it helps us be able to do all of the things, we do year-around,” said Allen Bell, marketing and media director at IBE.

Summer Celebration aside, there is something special happening inside the Indiana Black Expo’s Performing Arts Academy. For 12 weeks at a time Indy’s youth can get hands-on experience in acting, dance, photography, videography and music production. Classes are held every Saturday with additional open hours weekdays after school.

“Having kids be able to do things after school and kind of stay occupied, having kids be able to do things on the weekend are all things that we are intentionally doing to kind of help folks stay out of trouble,” Bell said.

The facilities inside the Performing Arts Academy are not only beautiful, but the equipment inside is professional broadcast quality.

Read the full story here.

Source: WRTV.com

IBE Performing Arts Academy serves Indy’s teens 365 days a year  was originally published on wtlcfm.com

Also On AM 1310: The Light:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
33 photos
Videos
Latest
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian
Serena Williams Shares Adorable Video Of Pregnancy Journey
 4 years ago
09.14.17
#NaptownNewsie: Hollywood’s Biggest Night Is Sunday–It’s The Oscars
 4 years ago
01.29.21
Fantasia Apologizes For Using ‘All Lives Matter’ To…
 5 years ago
09.30.16
Olympian Simone Biles Covers ‘TIME’ Magazine
 5 years ago
07.29.16
MARY J. BLIGE FILES FOR DIVORCE AFTER 12…
 5 years ago
07.29.16
Kelly Price Dragged Over ‘As We Lay’ Performance…
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Tamar Braxton Shuts Down Divorce Rumors With Cute…
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Roland Martin Visits “The Wendy Williams Show” To…
 5 years ago
07.15.16
D.L. Hughley Schools Fox News Anchor Megyn Kelly
 5 years ago
07.15.16
Tamar Braxton Offers Intimate Tour Inside Her Gorgeous…
 5 years ago
07.14.16
‘The Preachers’ Talk Open Marriage With Comedienne Monique
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Newlyweds Ciara And Russell Wilson Are All Smiles…
 5 years ago
07.08.16
Issa Rae Raises $500K In 24 Hours For…
 5 years ago
07.08.16
2016 Billboard Music Awards - Show
BET Throws Purple Shade At Billboard’s Prince Tribute
 5 years ago
07.02.19
Photos
Close