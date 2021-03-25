IBE Performing Arts Academy serves Indy’s teens 365 days a year

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Many people believe the Indiana Black Expo is only just something that pops up in the summer, but, in reality, they host a number of programs that happen year-around. The Performing Arts Academy is one of them.

“Black Expo is so much deeper than that. The stuff that we do in the summer is huge because it helps us be able to do all of the things, we do year-around,” said Allen Bell, marketing and media director at IBE.

Summer Celebration aside, there is something special happening inside the Indiana Black Expo’s Performing Arts Academy. For 12 weeks at a time Indy’s youth can get hands-on experience in acting, dance, photography, videography and music production. Classes are held every Saturday with additional open hours weekdays after school.

“Having kids be able to do things after school and kind of stay occupied, having kids be able to do things on the weekend are all things that we are intentionally doing to kind of help folks stay out of trouble,” Bell said.

The facilities inside the Performing Arts Academy are not only beautiful, but the equipment inside is professional broadcast quality.

Source: WRTV.com

