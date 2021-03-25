‘I Stand By What I Said’: ‘Bagel Karen’ Doubles Down After Hurling Racial Slurs At Black Cashier

As expected, the white woman who was captured hurling racial slurs at a Black bakery worker in New York City offered no apologies for the event in a series of social media posts.
Stephanie Denaro, a pro-Trump, COVID-denying, anti-vaxxing racist unleashed more fury on Instagram, openly showing no remorse after calling a Black worker a “b—h ass n—-r” during a recent visit to Davidovich Bakery located in Essex Market on Manhattan’s Lower East Side.
“I came here to say this,” she began, according to the New York Daily News. “I STAND BY WHAT I SAID!!!!! You mistreat me with my children. You infringed on my freedoms. I have freedom of speech. I can SAY WHAT I FEEL. Leave me alone and stop attacking me for saying my opinion.”
She went on to say she was only sorry for saying “something like that in front of my children.”
Denaro then regulated the issue as arbitrary, making the tired argument that if Black people are allowed to say it, she should be allowed too.
“But to say a variance of a word is off limits because of somebody’s skin tone? That’s just a weird way form of gate-keeping. If a Black mother was using these words wouldn’t it be child abuse too?”
Denaro’s four bi-racial children were by her side during the encounter which took place after the worker asked Denaro to wear a mask for social distancing precautions. After Denaro refused, the worker told Denaro she would be denied service and asked her to leave.
“Why? ‘Cause he’s a b—h ass n—-r?” she said in response, prompting nearby patrons to respond in shock. Denaro then began repeating the slur in the video.
Denaro was eventually escorted out by security. The NYPD said it will not be investigating the matter.
Davidovich Bakery voiced their support for the worker in a Tuesday Facebook post.
“We want to commend our employee on his handling of the sad incident which occurred at the Essex Market. We stand with all our employees for handling this situation of hate and bigotry with professionalism and grace,” the statement reads.
Social media captured multiple snapshots of Denaro’s racist, erratic behavior. Following the incident at Davidovich Bakery, Denaro was filmed harassing an Asian shopper at a nearby Whole Foods.
Anti-Mask Racist Karen (from the last post) now at Whole Foods in NY being racist toward an Asian shopper. pic.twitter.com/kCs2wAESpb
— Karen (@crazykarens) March 24, 2021
Using multiple Instagram accounts Denaro repeatedly posts her bizarre encounters, including one recent post where she showed an empty bus where a driver was forced to curb the bus after she refused to wear a mask.
In one post Denaro claimed that she’s a Black woman, posting a forged ancestry breakdown that said she was 39 percent Nigerian.
“All of you hating on me for no reason! News flash!!!! I AM BLACK!!!!!’ Denaro posted on Instagram on Tuesday.
“My skin color does not look dark but my ancestry results came back as me being black! So do not be mad at me no more.”
She also claimed that she has no issue using the n-word since her children are bi-racial
Social media users questioned the safety of her children over her erratic posts and alleged that CPS removed her children from her care on at least one occasion.
SEE ALSO:
NYPD Reportedly Not Investigating Racist Anti-Masker Hurling N-Word At Black Bakery Worker
White Headmaster Who Forced 11-Year-Old Black Student To Kneel As An Apology Resigns
Day 2 Of Chauvin Murder Trial: Eyewitnesses Recall Emotional Reality Of Watching George Floyd's Last Moments
Day 2 Of Chauvin Murder Trial: Eyewitnesses Recall Emotional Reality Of Watching George Floyd's Last Moments
1. March 30
1 of 32
Darnella Frazier's 9-year-old cousin testified that Derek Chauvin had to be moved off of George Floyd's neck by EMTs.— Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) March 30, 2021
Of seeing this, she said, "I was sad and kind of mad ... cause it felt like he was stopping his breathing and kind of like hurting him."
2. March 30
2 of 32
Darnella Frazier who filmed death of George Floyd at 17: "There have been nights I stayed up apologizing & apologizing to George Floyd for not doing more & not physically interacting & not saving his life. But it’s like not what I should have done, it’s what he should have done."— Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) March 30, 2021
3. March 29
3 of 32
This testimony is chilling.#DonaldWilliams is the nail in the coffin for the #DerekChauvin defense team. pic.twitter.com/cRBApd5klZ— AG’s Truth Podcast (@agstruthpodcast) March 29, 2021
4. March 29
4 of 32
I don’t remember- Alysha Oyler— pwguru (@pwguru65) March 29, 2021
She is definitely not helping the prosecutor in the #DerekChauvin trial pic.twitter.com/icNomVh1vq
5. March 29
5 of 32
"My instincts were telling me something was wrong," Minneapolis 911 dispatcher testifies at Derek Chauvin trial.— ABC News (@ABC) March 29, 2021
"I took that instinct and I called the sergeant" who supervises police officers, she adds. https://t.co/Wa8qAc5e5v pic.twitter.com/Qn4WQw9yU6
6. March 29
6 of 32
Day 1 of the Derek Chauvin trial is finished - and protestors are gathering outside the courthouse in Minneapolis. pic.twitter.com/yD2m2cexRI— Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) March 29, 2021
7. March 28Source:Getty 7 of 32
8. March 28Source:Getty 8 of 32
9. March 28Source:Getty 9 of 32
10. March 28Source:Getty 10 of 32
11. March 25Source:Getty 11 of 32
12. March 22 - all jurors selected
12 of 32
The jury in the Derek Chauvin murder trial is now seated. Here’s each member’s self identified race, gender and age information: pic.twitter.com/QqhfG2Ge6p— Janel Klein (@JanelKlein) March 23, 2021
13. March 19
13 of 32
Judge denies defense motions to delay and move the trial of Derek Chauvin to a different venue due to “pretrial publicity.” pic.twitter.com/tEv8t8ZAdO— The Recount (@therecount) March 19, 2021
14. March 17
14 of 32
A judge Wednesday dismissed two seated jurors in the trial of a former Minneapolis police officer accused in George Floyd's death over concerns a $27M settlement the city reached with Floyd's family would affect their ability to be impartial.https://t.co/JMNgTBUWt4 via @nbcnews— Janelle Fiona Griffith (@janellefiona) March 17, 2021
15. March 15
15 of 32
Ex-officer Derek Chauvin's defense team requests a delay in his trial due to news of the city's $27 million settlement with George Floyd's family https://t.co/l1BQt8OXxr— CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) March 15, 2021
16. March 11
16 of 32
Judge Peter Cahill has reinstated the third-degree murder charge against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin over the killing of George Floyd. pic.twitter.com/Fud7V9VRhR— The Recount (@therecount) March 11, 2021
17. March 8Source:Getty 17 of 32
18. March 8Source:Getty 18 of 32
19. March 8Source:Getty 19 of 32
20. March 8Source:Getty 20 of 32
21. March 7Source:Getty 21 of 32
22. March 7Source:Getty 22 of 32
23. March 7Source:Getty 23 of 32
24. March 7Source:Getty 24 of 32
25. March 7Source:Getty 25 of 32
26. March 7Source:Getty 26 of 32
27. March 7Source:Getty 27 of 32
28. March 6Source:Getty 28 of 32
29. March 6Source:Getty 29 of 32
30. March 6Source:Getty 30 of 32
31. March 6Source:Getty 31 of 32
32. March 3Source:Getty 32 of 32
‘I Stand By What I Said’: ‘Bagel Karen’ Doubles Down After Hurling Racial Slurs At Black Cashier was originally published on newsone.com