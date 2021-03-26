Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

Pastor Mike Jr. dropped by to talk about all his success with “I Got It,” what inspired it and what to expect from his upcoming project. Listen up top!

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Pastor Mike Jr. Shares Details On Upcoming Project [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On AM 1310: The Light: