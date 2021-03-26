Community Connection Thursday March 25th 2021

Kristian Little Stricklen New President of the Madam Walker Legacy Center Joined Us Live!

Kristian starts her new job on April 19th, 2021. Join us as we hear from her about her goals and visions for the Legacy Center!

Kristian was previously the IPS Chief Communitcations and Engagement Officer as well as on the Walker Legacy Center Board Member

Contact: INFO@MADAMWALKERLEGACYCENTER.COM 317-236-2099 617 INDIANA AVENUE, SUITE 320 INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA 46202

