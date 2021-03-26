Community Connection Thursday March 25th 2021
Kristian Little Stricklen New President of the Madam Walker Legacy Center Joined Us Live!
Kristian starts her new job on April 19th, 2021. Join us as we hear from her about her goals and visions for the Legacy Center!
More Info: https://madamwalkerlegacycenter.com/
Kristian was previously the IPS Chief Communitcations and Engagement Officer as well as on the Walker Legacy Center Board Member
Contact:
INFO@MADAMWALKERLEGACYCENTER.COM
317-236-2099
617 INDIANA AVENUE, SUITE 320
INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA 46202
