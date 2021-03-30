PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

As We Celebrate Women’s History Month, Join Us As We Speak To Tracy J Edmonds, An Authentic Leader.

Tracy’s J Edmond’s Book: “Wild Hair: A Courageous Woman’s Guide to a Bold and Authentic Career”

About the book:

“Tracy J. Edmonds struck out bravely into that uncharted territory in her role as Chief Diversity Officer at a Fortune 500 Company. Once she made the leap and literally let loose her “wild hair,” she never looked back.”

Learn More Here:

Phone Guest:

Tracy J. Edmonds – Owner/Founder of THE Coaching & Consulting, LLC, Executive Coach and Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Consultant (DEI)

Also On AM 1310: The Light: