Community Connection Tuesday March 30th 2021
1-2 PM – We Spoke More On The Trial of Derek Chauvin, The Former Police Officer Who Killed George Floyd.
2 – 3 PM – As We Celebrate Women’s History Month, Join Us As We Speak To Tracy J Edmonds, An Authentic Leader.
Tracy’s J Edmond’s Book: “Wild Hair: A Courageous Woman’s Guide to a Bold and Authentic Career”
About the book:
“Tracy J. Edmonds struck out bravely into that uncharted territory in her role as Chief Diversity Officer at a Fortune 500 Company. Once she made the leap and literally let loose her “wild hair,” she never looked back.”
Learn More Here:
Phone Guest:
Tracy J. Edmonds – Owner/Founder of THE Coaching & Consulting, LLC, Executive Coach and Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Consultant (DEI)
