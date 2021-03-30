Lifestyle
Serena Williams Gives Us Face In the First Look Of The Gucci Beloved Campaign

"The Game Changers" New York Premiere

Source: Jim Spellman / Getty

Tennis champ, designer, and philanthropist Serena Williams has been spending her off time behind the camera. When she’s not shooting her Stuart Weitzman campaigns, she’s modeling for her fashion brand, Serena. Today she took to Instagram to give us a first look at the campaign dedicated to the Gucci Beloved collection.

 

The campaign includes a handful of celebrities shot by Harmony Korine. On Gucci’s Instagram page, they rolled out stars like James Corden, Harry Styles, and Awkwafina. While the direction of the campaign is unclear, it was a treat to see her take part of the project. Gucci has been teasing the launch of something special with captions like, “It’s almost airtime. Stay tuned.” 

Serena looks stunning in a red and white floral ensemble, likely made by Gucci. With light makeup and her thick honey blonde curls falling loosely over her shoulder, the married mother to Olympia Ohanian Jr. gave an effortless smize that Tyra Banks would be proud of. She’s giving face, baby!

Serena Williams as a spokesmodel for high-fashion brands is the type of representation we’ve longed for. Gone are the days of size 0 models dominating campaigns. Society deserves to see real bodies with darker complexions represented in media. Who better than our number one athlete? What do you think? Did Serena Williams show out in the first look of Gucci Beloved’s campaign?

 

Serena Williams Gives Us Face In the First Look Of The Gucci Beloved Campaign  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

