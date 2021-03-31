Indy
Butler University to provide COVID-19 vaccines to students

Starting next week, Butler University will offer free COVID-19 vaccinations to all students.

The Indiana Department of Health informed the university late last week that the State would make doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine available to colleges and universities across Indiana, with the goal of vaccinating as many students as possible before the end of the semester.

Out-of-state residents and international students are also eligible for the program. And, if enough vaccines remain following student vaccinations, Butler will make it available to faculty and staff.

Students at Butler who choose to participate will receive the first dose between April 7-9 in the Efroymson Family Gymnasium at Hinkle Fieldhouse; the second dose will be administered May 4-6 in the Health and Recreation Complex on campus.

Read the full story here.

Source: WRTV.com

Butler University to provide COVID-19 vaccines to students  was originally published on wtlcfm.com

