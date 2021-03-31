Dollar General hosting local career events in Indy

Indy
Dollar General is hosting career events in Indianapolis beginning Tuesday, March 30 through Thursday, April 1.

Job seekers will have the opportunity to learn more about job opportunities, the company’s history, competitive wages, benefits offered, and training programs at Dollar General.

Applicants are encouraged to review available positions and apply for positions prior to attending the hiring event. Career opportunities can be found on Dollar General’s Career page.

Below are the days and times for the upcoming career events:

  • Tuesday, March 30 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 665 N. Shadeland Ave. Indianapolis, IN 46219
  • Wednesday, March 31 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 4001 N. High School Rd. Indianapolis, IN 46254
  • Thursday, April 1 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 5210 English Ave. Indianapolis, IN 46219

