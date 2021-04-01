Indy
HomeIndy

College students now eligible to get vaccinated

College students now eligible to get vaccinated

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE
Working together for an assignment

Source: FatCamera / Getty

As of Wednesday, Hoosiers age 16 and older are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Experts hope college students get vaccinated because nationwide, young people ages 18-29 make up the most disproportionate amount of new coronavirus cases — 22.3% — while they account for only 16.4 percent of the population, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

IU sophomore Josheta Srinivasan sees first-hand why this is happening.

“I know that a lot of people go out all the time and the risk of spreading it is much greater because we’re so mobile,” Srinivasan said. “Have you been over to Kirkwood on a Saturday night? There’s so many people out there.”

Srinivasan says she and her circle of friends try to be careful as possible.

Read the full story here.

Source: WRTV.com

College students now eligible to get vaccinated  was originally published on wtlcfm.com

Also On AM 1310: The Light:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
33 photos
Videos
Latest
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian
Serena Williams Shares Adorable Video Of Pregnancy Journey
 4 years ago
09.14.17
#NaptownNewsie: Hollywood’s Biggest Night Is Sunday–It’s The Oscars
 4 years ago
01.29.21
Fantasia Apologizes For Using ‘All Lives Matter’ To…
 5 years ago
09.30.16
Olympian Simone Biles Covers ‘TIME’ Magazine
 5 years ago
07.29.16
MARY J. BLIGE FILES FOR DIVORCE AFTER 12…
 5 years ago
07.29.16
Kelly Price Dragged Over ‘As We Lay’ Performance…
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Tamar Braxton Shuts Down Divorce Rumors With Cute…
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Roland Martin Visits “The Wendy Williams Show” To…
 5 years ago
07.15.16
D.L. Hughley Schools Fox News Anchor Megyn Kelly
 5 years ago
07.15.16
Tamar Braxton Offers Intimate Tour Inside Her Gorgeous…
 5 years ago
07.14.16
‘The Preachers’ Talk Open Marriage With Comedienne Monique
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Newlyweds Ciara And Russell Wilson Are All Smiles…
 5 years ago
07.08.16
Issa Rae Raises $500K In 24 Hours For…
 5 years ago
07.08.16
2016 Billboard Music Awards - Show
BET Throws Purple Shade At Billboard’s Prince Tribute
 5 years ago
07.02.19
Photos
Close