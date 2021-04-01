More than 2.3 million women have left the labor force during the pandemic

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 2.3 million women have left the labor force nationwide.

It comes as jobs were cut in industries like retail and hospitality. Many working moms also had to make the choice to stay home with their children as daycares and schools closed for several months.

“We were working from home and I just got a call that my services were no longer needed, and that was it,” Tosin Ajayi said.

The mother of two was working at a digital services and consulting company in downtown Indianapolis.

