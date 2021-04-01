Indy
What you need to know about the vaccination clinic at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

INDIANAPOLIS — Another mass vaccination clinic begins Thursday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The clinic will be open from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. and provide the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine Thursday-Saturday, April 13-18 and April 24-30.

All appointment slots are filled for the first round of clinics and most are unavailable for the second, but people can still schedule a time between April 24-30.

“We are excited because we will be doing an historic number of vaccines today. Six thousand in one day. There has never been a record, as far as we can tell, where as many have been done in one spot,” Kristen Kelley of IU Health said.

If you’ve already signed up and are headed to the track, here’s what you need to know.

Where to go at IMS

  • You will need to drive into Gate 2, that’s right off of 16th Street.
  • You will go through the tunnel and turn right.
  • You will check-in at the IMS Museum east parking lot.
  • Then, you will get into a line that goes to the trackside garages.
  • That is where you will get vaccinated.
  • Then, you will be directed to an area where you will be monitored for 15 minutes.
  • Finally, you will be ushered back out Gate 2 and onto 16th Street.

What you need to bring

Make sure to bring proof of residency and age, such as a photo ID or a utility bill, and a mask. You will be required to wear a mask and stay in your vehicle.

