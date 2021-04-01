Get Up Erica
HomeGet Up Erica

Watch: Todd Dulaney Teaches Travis Greene How To Box On Set of “Easter” Music Video

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE

Todd Dulaney is not only a gospel singer and former baseball player, but he’s also a pretty talented dog trainer and boxer. If you follow him on Instagram, you’ve seen his work in action.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

Recently, while on set of a music video for the “Easter” song he and Travis Greene collaborated on, he put in more work, teaching Travis Greene how to throw hands and box!

“What better thing to do when you’re on set then box?” Greene captioned the video. “Todd showed me the ropes a few days ago and now I’m pretty confident I could beat him up.”

SEE ALSO: 12 Gospel Artists Who Are Also Pastors [PHOTOS]

Dulaney responded, “Mann we had so much fun shooting this together. I know you guys will love the video.”

 

Travis Greene and Todd Dulaney’s music video for “Easter” drops on Good Friday (April 2). Check out the fun moment they shared boxing on set below!

 

 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Deitrick Haddon

12 Gospel Artists Who Are Also Pastors [PHOTOS]

12 photos Launch gallery

12 Gospel Artists Who Are Also Pastors [PHOTOS]

Continue reading 12 Gospel Artists Who Are Also Pastors [PHOTOS]

12 Gospel Artists Who Are Also Pastors [PHOTOS]

Here’s a list of gospel singers/producers who literally practice what they preach…

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Watch: Todd Dulaney Teaches Travis Greene How To Box On Set of “Easter” Music Video  was originally published on getuperica.com

Videos
Latest
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian
Serena Williams Shares Adorable Video Of Pregnancy Journey
 4 years ago
09.14.17
#NaptownNewsie: Hollywood’s Biggest Night Is Sunday–It’s The Oscars
 4 years ago
01.29.21
Fantasia Apologizes For Using ‘All Lives Matter’ To…
 5 years ago
09.30.16
Olympian Simone Biles Covers ‘TIME’ Magazine
 5 years ago
07.29.16
MARY J. BLIGE FILES FOR DIVORCE AFTER 12…
 5 years ago
07.29.16
Kelly Price Dragged Over ‘As We Lay’ Performance…
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Tamar Braxton Shuts Down Divorce Rumors With Cute…
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Roland Martin Visits “The Wendy Williams Show” To…
 5 years ago
07.15.16
D.L. Hughley Schools Fox News Anchor Megyn Kelly
 5 years ago
07.15.16
Tamar Braxton Offers Intimate Tour Inside Her Gorgeous…
 5 years ago
07.14.16
‘The Preachers’ Talk Open Marriage With Comedienne Monique
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Newlyweds Ciara And Russell Wilson Are All Smiles…
 5 years ago
07.08.16
Issa Rae Raises $500K In 24 Hours For…
 5 years ago
07.08.16
2016 Billboard Music Awards - Show
BET Throws Purple Shade At Billboard’s Prince Tribute
 5 years ago
07.02.19
Photos
Close