‘N—ers Don’t Belong’: White Supremacist Admits Beating Teen With Bike Lock, Pleads Guilty

A white supremacist has pleaded guilty to beating a Black teen in his mouth with a bicycle lock stemming from a racist encounter at a Michigan beach last June. Lee Mouat, a 43-year-old white man, admitted he carried out the violent crime specifically because the teenager — Devin Freelon Jr. — was Back.
Mouat’s guilty plea comes as hate crimes across the country have been growing.
USA Today reported that Mouat pleaded guilty this Wednesday. Mouat now faces up to 10 years in prison.
NewsOne previously reported that Mouat was charged by federal prosecutors with a hate crime for “willfully causing bodily injury to an African-American teenager because of the teenager’s race.” But the devil was in the details as Mouat was also accused of repeatedly calling a group of Black teens the N-word before retrieving a bike lock from his car and using it to hit Freelon, 18, in the face, breaking his jaw and knocking out several teeth. All because they allegedly would not turn down the music they were playing on a portable speaker.
MONROE, MICHIGAN – A 42-year-old man from Newport, Michigan has been arrested in what police are calling a racially-motivated attack after he reportedly hit a young Black man, Devin Freelon Jr. in the face with a bike chain and used a racial slur. pic.twitter.com/D3p6yblqIP
— Everything DC MD & VA (@TheDMVDailyy) June 8, 2020
The criminal complaint claimed that Mouat confronted Freelon Jr. and two of his friends in a parking lot at Sterling State Park in Monroe County.
After telling them, “Black lives don’t matter,” Mouat set out to prove himself right.
“Niggers don’t belong on this beach,” the complaint claims Mouat said. “While [Freelon] retrieved a portable speaker from a vehicle, MOAUT yelled racial slurs at [his] two friends, who were also African American teenagers. As [Freelon] walked over to his friends with the portable speaker, he noticed MOAUT walking quickly towards him. MOUAT swung an object, which struck [Freelon] in the face.”
One witness, claiming Mouat’s racist violence was premeditated, said he was angry at the Black teens before confronting them. The witness claims Mouat said “these niggers are playing gang music” and “I want to hit them with this cooler.” The complaint also says the witness claimed Mouat called them “niggers” and “monsters” and added that “I wish someone would say something to me so I can beat them.”
This week, “Mouat admitted that he repeatedly hurled racial slurs at the group and said that Black people had no right to use the public beach,” USA Today reported.
Mouat is scheduled to be sentenced on June 24 and could also be forced to pay a fine of $250,000.
Mouat’s guilty plea came on the same day that the NYPD arrested a Black man for violently attacking an elderly Asian woman because of her race. Brandon Elliot, 38, was arrested and hit with numerous charges including assault as a hate crime and attempted assault as a hate crime.
Elliot’s arrest follows a deadly shooting spree in Georgia that targeted three different Asian spas. Robert Aaron Long killed eight people, including six Asian women. The police have insisted the killings were motivated by Long’s purported sex addiction, but civil rights groups have refused to discount how much the victims’ race factored.
Also last month, a white man who killed two Black shoppers at a Kentucky Kroger plead guilty to federal hate crime and firearm charges. The Oct. 2018 shooting by Gregory Bush claimed the lives of Maurice Stallard, 69, and Vickie Lee Jones, 67, when Bush opened fire at the grocery store located in Jeffersontown, Kentucky.
SEE ALSO:
Man Arrested In Violent Attack Of Asian Woman Was On Parole For Killing His Mom
Kroger Shooter Could Face Second Life Sentence After Pleading Guilty To Federal Hate Crime Charges
Derek Chauvin's Murder Trial: Eyewitnesses Relive The Trauma Of Watching George Floyd Die
Derek Chauvin's Murder Trial: Eyewitnesses Relive The Trauma Of Watching George Floyd Die
1. April 1
1 of 36
Derek Chauvin’s supervisor David Pleoger was just asked his opinion on when the restraint of George Floyd should have ended:— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) April 1, 2021
“When Mr. Floyd was no longer offering up any resistance to the officers, they could have ended their restraint.”
“No further questions.” pic.twitter.com/tMBRAMHwmw
2. April 1
2 of 36
Courteney Ross, George Floyd’s former girlfriend, takes the stand on Day 4 of Chauvin trial and recounts the first time she met him.— The Recount (@therecount) April 1, 2021
She was upset while waiting in a lobby. Floyd asked what was wrong and said “Can I pray with you?” pic.twitter.com/YWcAuIfyUY
3. March 31
3 of 36
Charles McMillian, who tried to speak to George Floyd as officers first tried to put him in a police car and then later as Floyd shouted for his mama while Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck, just broke down on the witness stand.— Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) March 31, 2021
Court on a break now.pic.twitter.com/otRlBocOuZ
4. March 31
4 of 36
The teenager who first confronted George Floyd told the court he couldn’t believe what happened after police arrived and immediately regretted flagging the fake $20 bill. Christopher Martin said he felt "disbelief and guilt."— The New York Times (@nytimes) March 31, 2021
Watch live coverage: https://t.co/UZ3xJMoP34 pic.twitter.com/rtkV9Mt2Jh
5. March 30
5 of 36
Darnella Frazier's 9-year-old cousin testified that Derek Chauvin had to be moved off of George Floyd's neck by EMTs.— Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) March 30, 2021
Of seeing this, she said, "I was sad and kind of mad ... cause it felt like he was stopping his breathing and kind of like hurting him."
6. March 30
6 of 36
Darnella Frazier who filmed death of George Floyd at 17: "There have been nights I stayed up apologizing & apologizing to George Floyd for not doing more & not physically interacting & not saving his life. But it’s like not what I should have done, it’s what he should have done."— Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) March 30, 2021
7. March 29
7 of 36
This testimony is chilling.#DonaldWilliams is the nail in the coffin for the #DerekChauvin defense team. pic.twitter.com/cRBApd5klZ— AG’s Truth Podcast (@agstruthpodcast) March 29, 2021
8. March 29
8 of 36
I don’t remember- Alysha Oyler— pwguru (@pwguru65) March 29, 2021
She is definitely not helping the prosecutor in the #DerekChauvin trial pic.twitter.com/icNomVh1vq
9. March 29
9 of 36
"My instincts were telling me something was wrong," Minneapolis 911 dispatcher testifies at Derek Chauvin trial.— ABC News (@ABC) March 29, 2021
"I took that instinct and I called the sergeant" who supervises police officers, she adds. https://t.co/Wa8qAc5e5v pic.twitter.com/Qn4WQw9yU6
10. March 29
10 of 36
Day 1 of the Derek Chauvin trial is finished - and protestors are gathering outside the courthouse in Minneapolis. pic.twitter.com/yD2m2cexRI— Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) March 29, 2021
11. March 28Source:Getty 11 of 36
12. March 28Source:Getty 12 of 36
13. March 28Source:Getty 13 of 36
14. March 28Source:Getty 14 of 36
15. March 25Source:Getty 15 of 36
16. March 22 - all jurors selected
16 of 36
The jury in the Derek Chauvin murder trial is now seated. Here’s each member’s self identified race, gender and age information: pic.twitter.com/QqhfG2Ge6p— Janel Klein (@JanelKlein) March 23, 2021
17. March 19
17 of 36
Judge denies defense motions to delay and move the trial of Derek Chauvin to a different venue due to “pretrial publicity.” pic.twitter.com/tEv8t8ZAdO— The Recount (@therecount) March 19, 2021
18. March 17
18 of 36
A judge Wednesday dismissed two seated jurors in the trial of a former Minneapolis police officer accused in George Floyd's death over concerns a $27M settlement the city reached with Floyd's family would affect their ability to be impartial.https://t.co/JMNgTBUWt4 via @nbcnews— Janelle Fiona Griffith (@janellefiona) March 17, 2021
19. March 15
19 of 36
Ex-officer Derek Chauvin's defense team requests a delay in his trial due to news of the city's $27 million settlement with George Floyd's family https://t.co/l1BQt8OXxr— CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) March 15, 2021
20. March 11
20 of 36
Judge Peter Cahill has reinstated the third-degree murder charge against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin over the killing of George Floyd. pic.twitter.com/Fud7V9VRhR— The Recount (@therecount) March 11, 2021
21. March 8Source:Getty 21 of 36
22. March 8Source:Getty 22 of 36
23. March 8Source:Getty 23 of 36
24. March 8Source:Getty 24 of 36
25. March 7Source:Getty 25 of 36
26. March 7Source:Getty 26 of 36
27. March 7Source:Getty 27 of 36
28. March 7Source:Getty 28 of 36
29. March 7Source:Getty 29 of 36
30. March 7Source:Getty 30 of 36
31. March 7Source:Getty 31 of 36
32. March 6Source:Getty 32 of 36
33. March 6Source:Getty 33 of 36
34. March 6Source:Getty 34 of 36
35. March 6Source:Getty 35 of 36
36. March 3Source:Getty 36 of 36
‘N—ers Don’t Belong’: White Supremacist Admits Beating Teen With Bike Lock, Pleads Guilty was originally published on newsone.com