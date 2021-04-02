Sewa International USA Hosts – “Farmers to Families Food Box” distribution event TOMORROW, Saturday April 3rd from 12 PM (Noon) to 2 PM

CLOSE
Sewa International USA – Indianapolis is hosting its 4th “Farmers to Families Food Box” distribution event TOMORROW, Saturday April 3rd from 12 PM (Noon) to 2 PM
*One food box per family (35 lb food box with perishable food – Vegetables, Fruits, Milk, Cheese, etc) will be offered to those who are in need and to be used for your own household.*
Location: Ascension Ministry Service Center Campus
4040 Vincennes Circle, Indianapolis IN 46268
(Behind Costco)
Phone Guests:
Eesha Bemra – SEWA International Indianapolis Chapter
