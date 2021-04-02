Lifestyle
Zhuri James Wraps Up Women’s History Month As Frida Khalo And It’s The Cutest Thing We’ve Ever Seen

Zhuri James, the youngest member of of the James family,  just might be more popular than her superstar papa, Lebron. The 6-year-old child blogger gives her fans a glimpse of her life through her Instagram page and YouTube channel. There she shows off her fitness routines, hair tutorials, and cooking sessions with friends and family. For her most recent post, Zhuri wrapped up Women’s History Month by paying homage to the memorable and monumental Frida Khalo.

In an Instagram post she wrote, “Guess who?! 🙋🏽‍♀️ 👩🏽‍🎨

Hey guys! Who is your favorite woman who is making history??

I’m so happy mommy and daddy are always teaching me about awesome women. (Even after Women’s History month)

Girl power! 🤩 🦋

There have been many women to recreate Frida’s look, but none of them have ever been this adorable. I can’t get enough of this young, expressive, little human. I love that her parents are allowing her to use her platform to educate and inspire other kids her age. Because we’re in the age of internet influencers, positioning Zhuri to take on hosting gigs and do reviews via her YouTube channel gives her an early taste of entrepreneurship. She’s building a fanbase and securing major deals all before the age of 7!

What do you think? Did Zhuri do a good job at recreating Frida Khalo?

 

Savannah James Shows Off Daughter Zhuri’s Long Healthy Locs

LeBron James’ 5-Year-Old Daughter Zhuri Set To Host Virtual Fashion Show

Once Again, Zhuri James Is The #BlackGirlMagic We Need In These Dark Times

 

 

Zhuri James Wraps Up Women’s History Month As Frida Khalo And It’s The Cutest Thing We’ve Ever Seen  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

