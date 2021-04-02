Capitol Officer Killed, 1 Injured, After Suspect Rams Vehicle Into Barricade At U.S. Capitol

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

UPDATED: 4:10 p.m. ET, April 2, 2021

Law enforcement locked down the U.S. Capitol complex on Friday after a vehicle attempted to ram into a barrier, leaving two Capitol officers injured, while the driver of the vehicle was shot.

The driver and one of the officers has died according NBC News. Acting U.S. Capitol Police Chief Yogananda D. Pittman confirmed the news during a press briefing.

BREAKING: Acting U.S. Capitol Police chief on Capitol incident: "It is with a very, very heavy heart that I announce one of our officers has succumbed to his injuries." https://t.co/oct9CmdItF pic.twitter.com/gB3rq0IHW6 — ABC News (@ABC) April 2, 2021

“I just ask that the public continue to keep U.S. Capitol police and their families in your prayers. This has been an extremely difficult time for U.S. Capitol police after the events of January 6, and now the events that have occurred here today,” Pittman said.

Police have ID’D the suspect as Noah Green, a 25-year-old Black man, who from his social media pages is believed to be a follower of the Nation of Islam.

NBC's Pete Williams reports on @MSNBC: The suspect in Capitol Police incident is a 25 year old Indiana man named Noah Green. May have lived in Virginia. On his Facebook page, he notes that he is a follower of the Nation of Islam. Suspect is now dead. — Jesse Rodriguez (@JesseRodriguez) April 2, 2021

Police authorities say the suspect jumped out of the car with a knife after the crash and was fired upon by Capitol police after not responding to verbal commands. According to CNN, one of the officers was stabbed by the suspect.

The driver was rushed to the hospital where they later died. A second officer remains hospitalized over their injuries.

The events unfolded on Friday afternoon near a security checkpoint outside of the Capitol. The surrounding area has seen a lower level of traffic as Congress is out on recess. Staff inside of the Capitol and at surrounding congressional offices received a message around 1:20 p.m. that read, “no entry or exit is permitted at this time” due to an “external security threat. The message also cautioned staffers to stay away from exteriors and seek cover if outside.

Message sent to congressional offices: "Due to … security threat located. All U.S. Capitol Campus Buildings, no entry or exit is permitted at this time. You may move throughout the building(s) but stay away from exterior windows and doors. If you are outside, seek cover." — Breaking News (@BreakingNews) April 2, 2021

Law enforcement ramped up their presence at the Capitol in hopes of preventing another mob attack which took place on Jan. 6. Friday’s events add to the increasing tension around the Capitol grounds after insurrections ascended upon the building to thwart the official Electoral College count.

The national guard assembled along Constitution Avenue leading towards the Capitol in the wake of the crash and subsequent shooting.

National Guard now deployed around the US Capitol after car rams barrier at least one person shot, two officers injured. @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/DxYqkEuq7m — Mark Segraves (@SegravesNBC4) April 2, 2021

Police will continue to investigate and have not yet released any names or a motive.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

