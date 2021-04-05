Indy
4 children injured in fire at northeast side apartment complex

INDIANAPOLIS — Neighbors pulled an unconscious child from a window and caught three others who jumped to escape a fire Sunday evening at the Postbrook Apartments on the northeast side.

The children, whose ages were not provided, were transported to Riley Hospital for Children. One child is in critical condition, while three others are in good condition, according to a news release from the Indianapolis Fire Department.

Firefighters were dispatched to the fire at 6:47 p.m. in the 4000 block of Windhill Drive, near East 42nd Street and North Post Road. Fifteen IFD units and three others from the Lawrence Fire Department responded.

A teenager told firefighters his mother was cooking on the stove before she left the apartment. The teen had been sleeping when smoke filled the apartment.

