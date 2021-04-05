PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS – St. Elmo’s restaurant in downtown Indy is closing for cleaning after multiple employees tested positive for COVID-19.

The restaurant issued a statement Saturday evening saying they learned nine employees had tested positive for the virus.

“Out of an abundance of caution, St. Elmo’s has made the decision to close the establishment and conduct a thorough, deep cleaning of the restaurant,” the company said in their statement.

St. Elmo’s closes after multiple employees test positive for COVID-19 was originally published on wtlcfm.com

