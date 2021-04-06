PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Covid Vaccinations in the Martindale-Brightwood Area. Register Deadline Is Today!

Up to 350 people in the Martindale-Brightwood area have a great and convenient opportunity to get their COVID vaccination, but they have only until TODAY, April 6 at 5 p.m. to register for the clinic. After Registering, the vaccination day will be on April 10th from 9am – 5pm.

Walk-in requests CANNOT be accommodated.

Registration link is: https://forms.gle/nvyDRLfWufbhzAiQ6

WHO: Martindale-Brightwood neighborhood residents

WHAT: One-day, One-Shot vaccination clinic

WHEN: April 10 – 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

WHERE: KIPP Legacy High School., 2255 Ralston Avenue

DEADLINE TO REGISTER: 5 p.m. TODAY, April 6.

The clinic is being offered by the Edna Martin Christian Center, Community Health East, and KIPP Indy Public Schools. As you know, the Indiana Region of the American Red Cross is encouraging vaccinations and providing materials for people to learn about the need and the facts about the vaccines. A recent study of vaccine hesitancy in the Black and Latinx communities showed only 14 percent of Black and 34 percent of Latinx respondents mostly or completely trust the vaccine. The mortality rates due to this virus impacts these communities disproportionately.

