Congressman André Carson‘s Virtual Youth Opportunities Fair
Wednesday April 14th, 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM
FREE EVENT
Learn More Here: https://my.boothcentral.com/v/events/youth-opportunities-fair
About:
“The purpose of this event is to promote jobs, programs, and resources available to Indianapolis young people and their families.”
Participating Vendors
USAO SDIN
Boys & Girls Clubs of Indianapolis
Securitas Security Services
Noble
ICCA Built To Succeed
Heat and Frost Insulators
Girl Scouts of Central Indiana
Girls STEM Institute
Growing Places Indy
Freewheelin’ Community Bikes
Indiana INTERNnet
Agape Therapeutic Riding Resources
Indianapolis Zoo
TeenWorks
Indianapolis Neighborhood Resource Center
University of Indianapolis/ MICI-AHEC
The Julian Center
Crew Carwash
Brooke’s Place for Grieving Young People
Iibada Dance Company
US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission
