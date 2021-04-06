Community Connection Tuesday April 6th 2021

Community Connection
| 04.06.21
Dismiss
Listen Live Graphics (Indy)

Community Connection Tuesday April 6th 2021

 

 

Take the Fight To COVID!

A live virtual event about the COVID-19 vaccine with Q&A.

Wednesday, TOMORROW April 7th at 7pm

Featuring MDwise, Eskenazi Health and the Marion County Public Health Department.
The Myths. The Concerns. The Truth.
Why you should take the fight to COVID-19.
Moderator: Tina Cosby
Panelists:
Virginia Caine – Director and Chief Medical Officer at the Marion County Public Health Department
Tourriaun Everett – VP Health Plan Operations at MDwise, Community & Member Engagement
Randall Taylor, PharmD – Director of Pharmacy, McLaren Health Plan
David Crabb M.D. – Chief Medical Officer Eskenazi Health

Congressman André Carson’s Virtual Youth Opportunities Fair

Wednesday April 14th, 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM

FREE EVENT

About:
“The purpose of this event is to promote jobs, programs, and resources available to Indianapolis young people and their families.”
Participating Vendors
USAO SDIN
Boys & Girls Clubs of Indianapolis
Securitas Security Services
Noble
ICCA Built To Succeed
Heat and Frost Insulators
Girl Scouts of Central Indiana
Girls STEM Institute
Growing Places Indy
Freewheelin’ Community Bikes
Indiana INTERNnet
Agape Therapeutic Riding Resources
Indianapolis Zoo
TeenWorks
Indianapolis Neighborhood Resource Center
University of Indianapolis/ MICI-AHEC
The Julian Center
Crew Carwash
Brooke’s Place for Grieving Young People
Iibada Dance Company
US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission

Also On AM 1310: The Light:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
33 photos
Videos
Latest
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian
Serena Williams Shares Adorable Video Of Pregnancy Journey
 4 years ago
09.14.17
#NaptownNewsie: Hollywood’s Biggest Night Is Sunday–It’s The Oscars
 4 years ago
01.29.21
Fantasia Apologizes For Using ‘All Lives Matter’ To…
 5 years ago
09.30.16
Olympian Simone Biles Covers ‘TIME’ Magazine
 5 years ago
07.29.16
MARY J. BLIGE FILES FOR DIVORCE AFTER 12…
 5 years ago
07.29.16
Kelly Price Dragged Over ‘As We Lay’ Performance…
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Tamar Braxton Shuts Down Divorce Rumors With Cute…
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Roland Martin Visits “The Wendy Williams Show” To…
 5 years ago
07.15.16
D.L. Hughley Schools Fox News Anchor Megyn Kelly
 5 years ago
07.15.16
Tamar Braxton Offers Intimate Tour Inside Her Gorgeous…
 5 years ago
07.14.16
‘The Preachers’ Talk Open Marriage With Comedienne Monique
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Newlyweds Ciara And Russell Wilson Are All Smiles…
 5 years ago
07.08.16
Issa Rae Raises $500K In 24 Hours For…
 5 years ago
07.08.16
2016 Billboard Music Awards - Show
BET Throws Purple Shade At Billboard’s Prince Tribute
 5 years ago
07.02.19
Photos
Close