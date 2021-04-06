Community Connection Tuesday April 6th 2021

Take the Fight To COVID! A live virtual event about the COVID-19 vaccine with Q&A. Wednesday, TOMORROW April 7th at 7pm

Featuring MDwise, Eskenazi Health and the Marion County Public Health Department.

The Myths. The Concerns. The Truth. Why you should take the fight to COVID-19.

Moderator: Tina Cosby

Panelists: Virginia Caine – Director and Chief Medical Officer at the Marion County Public Health Department

Tourriaun Everett – VP Health Plan Operations at MDwise, Community & Member Engagement

Randall Taylor, PharmD – Director of Pharmacy, McLaren Health Plan

David Crabb M.D. – Chief Medical Officer Eskenazi Health

Congressman André Carson’s Virtual Youth Opportunities Fair Wednesday April 14th, 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM FREE EVENT Learn More Here: https://my.boothcentral.com/…/youth-opportunities-fair About: “The purpose of this event is to promote jobs, programs, and resources available to Indianapolis young people and their families.” Participating Vendors USAO SDIN Boys & Girls Clubs of Indianapolis Securitas Security Services Noble ICCA Built To Succeed Heat and Frost Insulators Girl Scouts of Central Indiana Girls STEM Institute Growing Places Indy Freewheelin’ Community Bikes Indiana INTERNnet Agape Therapeutic Riding Resources Indianapolis Zoo TeenWorks Indianapolis Neighborhood Resource Center University of Indianapolis/ MICI-AHEC The Julian Center Crew Carwash Brooke’s Place for Grieving Young People Iibada Dance Company US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission

