Obituaries
Home

‘A Real One’: Legal Analyst Midwin Charles Passes Away At 47

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE
NAACP LDF 33rd National Equal Justice Awards Dinner - Inside

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Commentator and legal analyst Midwin Charles passed away Tuesday, according to her family, who posted the devastating news on Charles’ Twitter and Instagram pages. She was only 47. 

To say Charles was well respected would be an understatement, with news of her unexpected passing rocking many to the core. The daughter of Haitian immigrants, Charles brought her passion for justice with her from the courtroom into the studio. Not one to mince words, she leveraged each appearance with an opportunity to set the record straight.

 

Charles brought needed context to the conversation in 2018 when Trump called Haiti and other Black-led countries a sh*thole. She gave host Stephanie Ruhle and fellow panelists a much-needed history lesson, beginning with Haitian Independence through American occupation’s destabilization. 

A civil trial and criminal defense attorney, Charles was the founder of Midwin Charles & Associates, LLC. Bringing a mixture of legal understanding and cultural context, Charles provided regular commentary on law, culture, and politics to several networks—including TV One, MSNBC, CNN, and Bloomberg TV. 

In an appearance last month on MSNBC’s Cross Connection with Tiffany Cross, Charles provided insight on the DOJ investigations into police killings and the jury selection for the Derek Chauvin trial, breaking down the process, including using pre-emptive strikes.

The shock of Charles’ untimely passing shocked social media, with fans, friends, and colleagues expressing their condolences. PBS’ Whitehouse Correspondent Yamiche Alcindor describes Charles as a “brilliant mind and beautiful person who worked so hard.”

Veteran commentator Roland Martin called Charles a “top-notch legal mind.”

Actress and writer Yvette Nicole Brown said Charles was “a real one. Beautiful. Brilliant. Principled.”

Brooklyn born and bred, Charles received her bachelor’s degree from Syracuse University. She later attended American University Washington College of Law. Charles had a prestigious early legal career, clerking for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit and serving as a research fellow at Harvard Law School under Professor Charles J. Ogletree Jr’s stewardship.

She was active in community affairs serving as a board member for The Haitian Roundtable and the Women in Entertainment Empowerment Network. She was also a member of the Dean’s Diversity Council for American University’s College of Law.

Committed to giving back, Charles launched the Infinite Possibilities of the Law Degree symposium in 2011. Charles pushed the boundaries of possibility and wanted to share that knowledge with future legal minds. “You basically can think outside of the box and succeed at it and do very well,” said Charles after the 2013 symposium. 

 

‘A Real One’: Legal Analyst Midwin Charles Passes Away At 47  was originally published on newsone.com

Also On AM 1310: The Light:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
33 photos
Videos
Latest
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian
Serena Williams Shares Adorable Video Of Pregnancy Journey
 4 years ago
09.14.17
#NaptownNewsie: Hollywood’s Biggest Night Is Sunday–It’s The Oscars
 4 years ago
01.29.21
Fantasia Apologizes For Using ‘All Lives Matter’ To…
 5 years ago
09.30.16
Olympian Simone Biles Covers ‘TIME’ Magazine
 5 years ago
07.29.16
MARY J. BLIGE FILES FOR DIVORCE AFTER 12…
 5 years ago
07.29.16
Kelly Price Dragged Over ‘As We Lay’ Performance…
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Tamar Braxton Shuts Down Divorce Rumors With Cute…
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Roland Martin Visits “The Wendy Williams Show” To…
 5 years ago
07.15.16
D.L. Hughley Schools Fox News Anchor Megyn Kelly
 5 years ago
07.15.16
Tamar Braxton Offers Intimate Tour Inside Her Gorgeous…
 5 years ago
07.14.16
‘The Preachers’ Talk Open Marriage With Comedienne Monique
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Newlyweds Ciara And Russell Wilson Are All Smiles…
 5 years ago
07.08.16
Issa Rae Raises $500K In 24 Hours For…
 5 years ago
07.08.16
2016 Billboard Music Awards - Show
BET Throws Purple Shade At Billboard’s Prince Tribute
 5 years ago
07.02.19
Photos
Close