Lifestyle
HomeLifestyle

Regina King And Viola Davis Embody Black Excellence On Their Entertainment Weekly Covers

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE
Regina King and Viola Davis

Source: Getty / Getty

Both Viola Davis and Regina King perfectly capture the essence of a Black woman in the 2021 Oscar Issue of Entertainment Weekly. The issue, which features Viola Davis on one cover, Regina King on another cover, and Chloe Zhao on the other, dives into each category and discusses who is likely to take home the coveted Academy Award.

Entertainment Weekly’s Instagram post read, “Viola Davis. The powerhouse. With her record-breaking Best Actress nod, Davis proves she’s #Oscars royalty. But she’s also deeply aware of the struggle it took to get there and how far Hollywood still has to go in not only recognizing Black talent but exploring their stories in meaningful ways. Tap our link in bio to see how playing a long-unsung, historic music hero in #MaRaineyFilm ends up tying all those pieces together. 📷: @abdmstudio for EW”

Davis posted a breathtaking photo of herself clad in an accordion-style multicolor gown. This image captures the joy of being a powerful woman of color.

Entertainment Weekly’s post for Regina King read, “Regina King. The revelation. Right after winning the Academy Award for her acting, King directed her debut feature film… and earned 3 #Oscars nominations. Is there anything she can’t do?! Click our link in bio to see her share what’s daunting about directing, the rewarding conversations she’s had with other filmmakers, and the special reason why #OneNightInMiami is a full-circle moment. 📷: @abdmstudio for EW”

King wore a burnt orange and red embroidered Iris van Herpen gown on the cover. She also wore a black, pink and nude ruffled 4-tiered dress by Christian Siriano.

Talk about Black excellence! This year’s Oscars are set to air Sunday, April 25th. Up for Best Picture is Judas and the Black Messiah; for Best Actor in a Leading Role is Chadwick Boseman for her role in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom; for Best Actress in a Leading Role are Viola Davis for her role in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, and Andra Day for her role in The United States v. Billie Holiday; for Best Actor in a Supporting Role are Daniel Kaluuya for his role in Judas and the Black MessiahLeslie Odom Jr. for his role in One Night in Miami, and Lakeith Stanfield  for his role in Judas and the Black Messiah.

DON’T MISS…

Regina King’s Gorgeous Gown Stole The Show At Tonight’s Critics’ Choice Awards

10 Times Viola Davis Showed Up And Showed Out On The Red Carpet

 

Regina King And Viola Davis Embody Black Excellence On Their Entertainment Weekly Covers  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On AM 1310: The Light:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
33 photos
Videos
Latest
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian
Serena Williams Shares Adorable Video Of Pregnancy Journey
 4 years ago
09.14.17
#NaptownNewsie: Hollywood’s Biggest Night Is Sunday–It’s The Oscars
 4 years ago
01.29.21
Fantasia Apologizes For Using ‘All Lives Matter’ To…
 5 years ago
09.30.16
Olympian Simone Biles Covers ‘TIME’ Magazine
 5 years ago
07.29.16
MARY J. BLIGE FILES FOR DIVORCE AFTER 12…
 5 years ago
07.29.16
Kelly Price Dragged Over ‘As We Lay’ Performance…
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Tamar Braxton Shuts Down Divorce Rumors With Cute…
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Roland Martin Visits “The Wendy Williams Show” To…
 5 years ago
07.15.16
D.L. Hughley Schools Fox News Anchor Megyn Kelly
 5 years ago
07.15.16
Tamar Braxton Offers Intimate Tour Inside Her Gorgeous…
 5 years ago
07.14.16
‘The Preachers’ Talk Open Marriage With Comedienne Monique
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Newlyweds Ciara And Russell Wilson Are All Smiles…
 5 years ago
07.08.16
Issa Rae Raises $500K In 24 Hours For…
 5 years ago
07.08.16
2016 Billboard Music Awards - Show
BET Throws Purple Shade At Billboard’s Prince Tribute
 5 years ago
07.02.19
Photos
Close