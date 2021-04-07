PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

The Carvana Indy Inspection Center Is Hiring For MULTIPLE POSITIONS! Around 100 Positions!

Entry Level to Master Level

Hiring for:

Auto Body Repair

Auto Painting

Automotive Repair (Technician/Mechanic)

Learn Auto Dealing

1st and 2nd Shift Positions Available

Apply now at: https://www.carvana.com/careers

or call 317-795-1044

6508 W FW Marks Drive Greenfield, IN 46140

All Positions are:

Direct Hire

Full Time

Full Benefits

Paid Personal, Vacation & Holidays

Perks

Phone List:

Joshua Evans – Reconditioning General Manager, Carvana Indy Inspection Center

