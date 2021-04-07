Community Connection
HomeCommunity Connection

The Carvana Indy Inspection Center Is Hiring For MULTIPLE POSITIONS! Around 100 Positions! Entry Level to Master Level

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE
The Carvana Indy Inspection Center Is Hiring For MULTIPLE POSITIONS! Around 100 Positions!
Entry Level to Master Level
 
Hiring for:
Auto Body Repair
Auto Painting
Automotive Repair (Technician/Mechanic)
Learn Auto Dealing
 
1st and 2nd Shift Positions Available
 
or call 317-795-1044
 
6508 W FW Marks Drive Greenfield, IN 46140
 
All Positions are:
Direct Hire
Full Time
Full Benefits
Paid Personal, Vacation & Holidays
Perks
 
 
Phone List:
Joshua Evans – Reconditioning General Manager, Carvana Indy Inspection Center

Also On AM 1310: The Light:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
33 photos
Videos
Latest
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian
Serena Williams Shares Adorable Video Of Pregnancy Journey
 4 years ago
09.14.17
#NaptownNewsie: Hollywood’s Biggest Night Is Sunday–It’s The Oscars
 4 years ago
01.29.21
Fantasia Apologizes For Using ‘All Lives Matter’ To…
 5 years ago
09.30.16
Olympian Simone Biles Covers ‘TIME’ Magazine
 5 years ago
07.29.16
MARY J. BLIGE FILES FOR DIVORCE AFTER 12…
 5 years ago
07.29.16
Kelly Price Dragged Over ‘As We Lay’ Performance…
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Tamar Braxton Shuts Down Divorce Rumors With Cute…
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Roland Martin Visits “The Wendy Williams Show” To…
 5 years ago
07.15.16
D.L. Hughley Schools Fox News Anchor Megyn Kelly
 5 years ago
07.15.16
Tamar Braxton Offers Intimate Tour Inside Her Gorgeous…
 5 years ago
07.14.16
‘The Preachers’ Talk Open Marriage With Comedienne Monique
 5 years ago
01.29.21
Newlyweds Ciara And Russell Wilson Are All Smiles…
 5 years ago
07.08.16
Issa Rae Raises $500K In 24 Hours For…
 5 years ago
07.08.16
2016 Billboard Music Awards - Show
BET Throws Purple Shade At Billboard’s Prince Tribute
 5 years ago
07.02.19
Photos
Close