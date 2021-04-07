PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett and Dr. Virginia Caine, director of the Marion County Health Department have announced a new social media and outreach campaign called, #GotMyShot.

The campaign is meant to spread awareness to Indianapolis community members and the reasons why they chose to get vaccinated, along with relevant COVID-19 information. Anyone is encouraged to get involved.

New COVID-19 vaccine campaign aimed at communities of color

