CLOSE
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett and Dr. Virginia Caine, director of the Marion County Health Department have announced a new social media and outreach campaign called, #GotMyShot.
The campaign is meant to spread awareness to Indianapolis community members and the reasons why they chose to get vaccinated, along with relevant COVID-19 information. Anyone is encouraged to get involved.
Read more from WRTV here
New COVID-19 vaccine campaign aimed at communities of color was originally published on wtlcfm.com
Also On AM 1310: The Light: