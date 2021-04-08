Community Connection
This is National Donate Life Month and Indiana Donor Network’s Elliott Stubblefield Joins Us to Teach Us How To Be A Donor.

This is National Donate Life Month and Indiana Donor Network‘s Elliott Stubblefield Joins Us to Teach Us How To Be A Donor.
 
Over 100,000 in the country are on the waitlist for different types of donors. Over 1,000 of those waiting are Hoosiers. 25% of those waiting are African American.
 
 
 
Elliott Stubblefield – Indiana Donor Network Multicultural Community Outreach Coordinator

